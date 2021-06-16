Ask SAM: Who pays when I get a COVID-19 vaccination?

Q: Does anyone know who is paying for the COVID-19 vaccine?

D.D.

Answer: Uncle Sam is footing the bill for the vaccines and the vaccinations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the COVID-19 vaccines are available, for everyone for free.

“The vaccines were paid for with taxpayer dollars and will be given to all people living in the United States, regardless of insurance or immigration status” the agency said.

Q: Some retail places ask if you want to "round up" for a charity at time of purchase. Do these charities get the entire amount from the customers or just a percentage? Does the retail establishment get any part of the donation?

C.Z.

Answer: "Checkout charity" as it's known has been around for a long time.

And yes, charities get the money from the campaigns, which have proven successful for the donors, charities and retailers.

In 2018, N.C. State University released a study about charitable donations at checkout and discovered that the round-up method worked well.