Ask SAM: Who pays when I get a COVID-19 vaccination?

Q: Does anyone know who is paying for the COVID-19 vaccine?
D.D.
Answer: Uncle Sam is footing the bill for the vaccines and the vaccinations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the COVID-19 vaccines are available, for everyone for free.
“The vaccines were paid for with taxpayer dollars and will be given to all people living in the United States, regardless of insurance or immigration status” the agency said.
Q: Some retail places ask if you want to "round up" for a charity at time of purchase. Do these charities get the entire amount from the customers or just a percentage? Does the retail establishment get any part of the donation?
C.Z.
Answer: "Checkout charity" as it's known has been around for a long time.
And yes, charities get the money from the campaigns, which have proven successful for the donors, charities and retailers.
In 2018, N.C. State University released a study about charitable donations at checkout and discovered that the round-up method worked well.
“We found that people feel less perceived pain when asked to round up versus when they are asked for a donation,” said Stephane Robinson, an assistant professor of marketing at N.C. State, who helped with the study. “But we still don’t understand why that is the case. That’s a question for a future study — we have some ideas.”
Nicole Case, a communications specialist for Harris Teeter, explained how its Round Up program works at that chain.
“While we cannot speak to programs hosted by other retailers, we can share 100% of funds collected through Harris Teeter’s Round Up campaigns are donated to the non-profit organization designated as the beneficiary at the time the donation is made," Case said. "If the campaign benefits multiple organizations, 100% of the funds collected are split evenly among the organizations.
“These donations are tax deductible by the individual who generously gave at checkout. Harris Teeter cannot and does not claim these donations for tax credits or deductions.
“Our current Round Up campaign is called Backpack Boosters. It began June 16 and will run through Aug. 24. This campaign will support local Food Banks across our marketing areas, while stores in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties will support Classroom Central.”
250 years
Surry County celebrate its 250th anniversary with a festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Historic Courthouse Square, 114 W. Atkins St., Dobson.
There will be food trucks, children’s activities, displays from local historic groups, Revolutionary War demonstrations and sonker, the fruit pie for which Surry is known.
For more information about Surry 250, go to facebook.com/surry250 or www.surry250.com.
Thank you
Our sincere thanks to the generous lady at the Dollar General store, who recently, unknowingly to us, paid for the large grocery order for our church's food pantry. We will pay it forward.
D.C. and S.C.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101