Ask SAM: Who provides traffic control, crossing guards at schools?

Q: Who is responsible for providing traffic control and student crossing on roads adjacent to schools during drop-off and pickup, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools or law enforcement agencies?

T.K.

Answer: Jonathan Wilson, the executive director of safety, security and emergency management for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said the school system is responsible for traffic and safety on its properties only.

“Historically, we have provided crossing guards and/or traffic control at main entrances, but it is not required by any law or city code.

“We have no ability to enforce laws on city streets that do not belong to the district,” he said.

Staffing shortages have caused some schools to make changes with the way that students are dropped off and picked up because they may not have a crossing guard or traffic control.

“We have worked in many areas to improve traffic flow on our campuses so as to take as many cars as possible off of city streets in an effort to keep traffic flowing. We’ve added lanes, changed patterns and drop-off routines in many cases. We work with city and county officials to also use traffic studies to make improvements,” Wilson said.