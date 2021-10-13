Ask SAM: Who provides traffic control, crossing guards at schools?

Q: Who is responsible for providing traffic control and student crossing on roads adjacent to schools during drop-off and pickup, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools or law enforcement agencies?
T.K.
Answer: Jonathan Wilson, the executive director of safety, security and emergency management for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said the school system is responsible for traffic and safety on its properties only.
“Historically, we have provided crossing guards and/or traffic control at main entrances, but it is not required by any law or city code.
“We have no ability to enforce laws on city streets that do not belong to the district,” he said.
Staffing shortages have caused some schools to make changes with the way that students are dropped off and picked up because they may not have a crossing guard or traffic control.
“We have worked in many areas to improve traffic flow on our campuses so as to take as many cars as possible off of city streets in an effort to keep traffic flowing. We’ve added lanes, changed patterns and drop-off routines in many cases. We work with city and county officials to also use traffic studies to make improvements,” Wilson said.
Q: The article in the Winston-Salem Journal on Tuesday was informative, but I am still curious as to the cost (of Molnupiravir) and how it will be taken as an individual. Where does one go to discover those two specifics? Especially because the vaccinations are free?
D.D.
Answer: There is still a lot to be decided about it.
Molnupiravir, the new Merck pill for COVID-19, is still being studied and has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. So, for now, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health can’t comment on it, said Todd Luck, a spokesman for Forsyth County.
“They might want to check out either Dr. Ohl's Facebook Live on Thursdays or to listen to (Tuesday's) video from Dr. Priest where he discussed Molnupiravir."
Here's the link to Dr. Ohl's Oct. 7 Facebook Live (he mentions it about 15 minutes in): www.facebook.com/AtriumHealthWakeForestBaptist/videos/546404303127894
This is last week's link, but watch for new briefing this Thursday at 10 a.m.
Go to JournalNow.com/video to find Dr. Priest's briefing.
Q: I would like to order a free credit report. Do I contact one of the credit reporting companies or is there another way to get a report?
N.P.
Answer: According to the Federal Trade Commission, free credit reports can be requested through the website annualcreditreport.com.
If you prefer, you can call 877-322-8228 to request a report.
The FTC advises people not to contact the three nationwide credit-reporting companies directly.
The companies provide the free reports through the website or toll-free phone number.
