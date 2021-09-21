Ask SAM: Who was Lawrence Joel?

In 2012, to commemorate Joel’s 84 birthday, his family shared some of their memorabilia with the public.

Among the items on display at Joel Coliseum were his Medal of Honor, the commendation, medals, and pictures.

His daughter, Deborah Joel, said at the time, "We have a treasure chest of military history and we want to share it. We wanted to thank the city for honoring him."

On that day in 1965, Joel's unit had been sent out to check on reports of enemy activity in the area. The unit found the enemy and the U.S. troops were vastly outnumbered. As troops were wounded, Joel took care of them. He was wounded twice, but continued to take care of his buddies.

Joel was presented the Medal of Honor by President Lyndon Johnson on March 9, 1967, in a ceremony at the White House. In addition, Joel also received the Bronze Star, the Silver Star and the Purple Heart.

One of the people who came to the exhibit was one of the soldiers who was treated by Joel that day. Art Thomas came from his home in Graham to see the display.

"He saved my life. The only reason I'm standing here today is because of him," Thomas said, his voice cracking with emotion. "There was about 80 men out there that day, (and) 48 of them are on the wall in Washington."