Ask SAM: Who will help seniors with heating costs this winter?

Q: Who can help senior citizens with heating bills this winter?

Answer: There are several agencies that can help people who are having problems paying their heating bills.

At the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, the Crisis Intervention Program will help people pay their heating or air conditioning bills by making a payment directly to the utility provider. If you have had service disconnected or are about to be disconnected, contact the department at 336-703-3800 to see if they can help you.

Crisis Control Ministry has been helping people for almost 50 years. They can help with financial assistance for rent/mortgage, utilities, and heating fuel. To get assistance, you must have an interview to qualify and determine what will meet your needs. CCM has an office in Winston-Salem at 200 E. 10th St., 336-724-7453, and an office in Kernersville at 431 W. Bodenhamer St., 336-996-5401.

The Salvation Army can help people who are having financial problems through its Emergency Assistance Department. They can help with utility bills, rent/mortgage payments, and other expenses. It is located at 1255 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, 336-777-8721.

Also, some area churches will help people who need financial assistance.

Q: Someone I know had to go to court. Is there a way I can find out what happened?

Answer: A spokesman for the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts sent us this information how to find the information you want about a court case.

“Practically all court records are public from speeding citations to divorce to murder and everything in between. The only exception is juvenile records.

“The clerk of superior court is the custodian of records in North Carolina, so contacting the local clerk’s office, either by phone or in-person, is the best way to determine the outcome of a trial.”

Having a case number makes it much easier.

“You can learn more about how to obtain court records on our website at this link: https://www.nccourts.gov/help-topics/court-records/obtaining-court-records.”

Free fall festivalsThe Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department will have free fall festivals from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at five recreation centers.

The centers are Little Creek, 610 Foxcroft Drive; Polo Park, 1850 Polo Road; Martin Luther King Jr., 2001 Pittsburgh Ave.; Sedge Garden, 401 Robbins Road; and William R. Anderson, 2450 Reynolds Park Road.

Children 3 to 10 years are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume. A parent must accompany the child.

Thanksgiving restaurants Thanksgiving will be here in less than five weeks. We’ve started getting questions from readers about what restaurants will be open on the holiday. Owners and managers of restaurants that will be open Thanksgiving Day can let us know at asksam@wsjournal.com.

Include restaurant name, address, hours of operation, whether special menu items will be available or if customers can order off the regular menu. Also, let us know if reservations are required or encouraged.

The list will be published as we hear from restaurants.