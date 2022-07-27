Ask SAM: Why are bats swarming our pool at night?

Q: We have an in-ground swimming pool in our backyard. We’ve just recently noticed bats swooping down in the pool right at dusk, even when kids are in the pool making loud noises. This happens every year. Is there something we can do to discourage them?

J.W.

Answer: Katherine Etchison, a bat biologist for the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, said the bats are stopping by for a drink.

"One of the first things bats do when they emerge from their roosts is to swoop down and drink while in flight," she said. "Usually this is from a natural source of freshwater, but they can also drink from swimming pools, especially if freshwater is limited or if the pool is very close to the bats’ roost.

"Bats are sometimes deterred by the presence of bright lights, so illuminating the area while the pool is in use may discourage bats from drinking. They also need a fairly unobstructed flight path to drink on the wing, so putting obstacles like lounge chairs or floats around the pool may also help deter them.

"The reader may also consider keeping a wildlife escape ramp in the pool overnight to help any bats or other wildlife safely exit the pool if they accidentally wind up going for a swim.

"It’s important to know that bats don’t pose a threat to anyone as long as people don’t try to touch them or splash at them. The bats want to avoid people and just get a drink. If they do end up in the water, don’t touch them; use a long stick they can climb on and just prop the stick up on the pool fence so they are far off the ground and can fly away from there," Etchison said.

Here are some bat facts:

*Bats are the only mammals that fly.

*Bats offer free pest control. They can eat their body weight in bugs every night. Annually, they save farmers more than $1 billion in pest control by eating bugs that damage crops. Bats are attracted to bugs flying around outdoor lights and contrary to popular folklore, won't get in your hair, according to the state wildlife commission.

*Bats are the prime pollinators of more than 300 species of fruit, including bananas, avocados and mangoes, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

*Bat droppings (guano) are high in potassium nitrate and can be used as fertilizer. Saltpeter can be separated for use in gunpowder and explosives, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

*Guano was used during the American Civil War to make ammunition.

Bats are threatened and in some cases their numbers are declining. The wildlife commission said that the populations of the Northern Long-Eared and Little Brown bats have declined 93%. Other types of bats have declined 73% to 83%.

The decline is caused by a number of factors including loss of habitat and a disease called white-nose syndrome.

To help bats, the commission suggests putting in bat boxes and planting native plants that attract such insects as moths which bats like to eat. Your yard can become a bat fly-thru diner.

Also, be careful with insecticides and herbicides, using them as little as possible.

For more bat information, go to www.ncwrc.org and search for bats.