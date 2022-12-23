Ask SAM: Why are elves associated with Christmas?

Q: How did elves come to be associated with Santa Claus in the first place?

P.D.

Answer: Like many traditions we now associate with Christmas, the first solid connection between the elves of folklore and Santa comes from “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” the 1823 poem that opens “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” which refers to Santa as “a right jolly old elf.”

Before that, elves were sometimes viewed as fearsome, mysterious creatures. An article at LiveScience.com takes an in-depth look at the history of elves in mythology and their eventual ties to holiday festivities, noting that “It’s a strange place to end up for these Christmasy little creatures, who once stood side by side with Norse gods and took the blame for inexplicable illnesses in medieval Europe. But elves stand the test of time, playing modern-day roles in J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ series as well as acting as Santa’s spy agents.”

In the 1800s, the stories began to expand, according to LiveScience; an 1857 poem in Harper’s Weekly referred to “a great many elves at work/All working with all their might/To make a million pretty things.” The poem establishes that the elves didn’t just make toys but also cakes and sugarplums to help fill the stockings of little girls and boys. Even before that (but not mentioned by LiveScience) Louisa May Alcott wrote an unpublished story in 1850 called “Christmas Elves.”

According the book “Christmas in America: A History,” in 1873 a popular magazine called Godey’s Lady’s Book depicted Santa and his elves in their workshop in an engraving with the caption “Here we have an idea of the preparations that are made to supply the young folks with toys at Christmas time.” According to the book, though, “the accompanying editorial addressed the realities of the situation; dolls, boats, tops and toy soldiers were not fabricated in a magical workplace. Foreigners who were ‘very poor,’ not elves, made them.”

By the 20th century, LiveScience points out, the notion of Santa’s magic workshop had firmly taken hold in America. In a 1922 painting, Norman Rockwell depicted Santa surrounded by elves, and a 1932 Disney short called “Santa’s Workshop” showed the elves getting everything ready for the big day. By the 1960s, the notion of Santa’s busy, happy elves in their workshop was subverted in the 1964 “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” stop-motion-animation special, which depicted Hermey the unhappy elf who wanted to be a dentist, and by the 2000s we had Will Ferrell in “Elf” and the introduction of the Elf on the Shelf in a 2005 children’s book.

You can read the full LiveScience article at www.livescience.com/42051-history-of-elves.html.

Q: Can I put wrapping paper and gift boxes in the curbside recycling containers?

E.B.

Answer: From the City of Winston-Salem:

Items that can be Recycled: Christmas cards; corrugated cardboard, flatten if necessary to fit in bin; plain paper gift boxes.

Items that can’t be recycled: No colored, foiled or printed gift boxes; no Styrofoam, packing peanuts, or other packing materials; no wrapping or tissue paper, bows, or ribbons. These items should be placed in the trash.

Thank you

"Many thanks to the kind gentleman who paid for our meals Dec. 17 at West Town Restaurant in Lewisville. It was very much appreciated by my wife and me and we would like to wish him and his family the Merriest Christmas and Happiest New Year of all." B&D.F.