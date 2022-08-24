Ask SAM: Why are memories fuzzy and dreams clear?

Q: When I think about someone who has died the person looks a bit cloudy in my mind, but if I dream about them they are crystal clear as if I'm really there in that moment with them. How come?

K.M.

Answer: Dreams and memories are not exactly the same thing, said Robert Hampson, a professor of physiology/pharmacology and neurology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

“Memory is a strange thing — sometimes it works very well, and sometimes not at all. One of the most important things to understand about the ability of the human mind to hold memories is that those memories are not isolated pieces of information. Instead, we hold many things together — the memory of a person’s face is combined with other items of memory associated with that person, such as where we met them, where we last saw them, the smell of their favorite cologne or perfume, favorite songs, etc.

“When we normally recall memories, we often need to help our brains find enough pieces to figure out WHICH memory to recall. Again, this is where association comes in. To recall a face, we need to recall more events — such as smell, color of a favorite shirt, a memorable vacation — and the ability to do this can become more difficult as our brains are constantly filing away new experiences.

“And thus a memory fades.

“Dreams are very different. In the first place, memories are activated without needing to go through the recall process. A loved one’s face appears in great detail in a dream, because the dream itself is built around that memory, and we did not require all of the association and context to “find” it. Also, dreams are strange, they go from memory to memory, and we create a narrative or story during a dream to explain how to connect the different memories which likely have no relation to each other. Plus, another trick of dreams is that our mind fills in many gaps. We may not experience the exact memory — but instead, our brains tell us that we experienced the memory. We may not have actually recalled a perfect picture of a loved one, but in the dream, our brain said ‘This is a perfect memory.’”

Q: Why aren't temporary guard rails placed on the inside of the track at Bowman Gray Stadium during racing season to keep cars from tearing up the field turf?

G.S.

Answer: Loren Pinilis, the media relations director for the NASCAR sanctioned race series at Bowman Gray Stadium, said, “Driver safety would be negatively impacted by guard rails on the inside of the track, and that is always our primary concern.”

Q: When will Conrad Road in Lewisville be repaved? There was patching done last year and I was told it was scheduled to be repaved in 2022?

D.F.

Answer: Help is coming soon for Conrad Road. John Rhyne, an N.C. Department of Transportation division maintenance engineer, told us what is going on with the road.

NCDOT officials are finalizing the paving contract for Conrad Road between Shallowford and Beroth roads and it is scheduled to be awarded this fall.

“The contractor will most likely have 18 months from contract award to complete all the maps in the contract so Conrad Road could be paved anywhere in that time frame,” Rhyne said.