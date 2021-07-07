Ask SAM: Why are people allowed to park on Reynolda Road when signs say no parking?

Q: Does NCDMV still send out driver’s license renewal reminder cards?

J.P.

Answer: Brockwell said that, “Yes, license renewals go out via regular mail. Drivers who have set up accounts with Pay-It, the online e-payment system used by the DMV, can also set up to receive the renewal notice via email if they want to go paperless.”

Q: What should we do if we find a baby bird or other animal that looks like it’s in distress?

L.R.

Answer: According to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the best thing to do if you find an injured bird or animal is leave it alone.

Many juvenile animals will be left alone during the day so predators don’t know it’s there. If it doesn’t look injured and is alert and active, it probably isn’t orphaned and chances are the parents are close by watching.

Leave the animal alone and check again the next day. If the animal is still there and there is no sign of the mother, contact a wildlife rehabilitator.