Ask SAM: Why are people allowed to park on Reynolda Road when signs say no parking?

Q: Why are cars allowed to park in front of the businesses on Reynolda Road near Northwest Blvd with impunity? There are several signs clearly stating the parking laws, but there are multiple cars parked there every day between during the non-parking hours (rush hour), around a blind curve, and blocking an entire lane of traffic. If the city thinks it’s safe to disobey these laws every single day, why not just take the signs down?
A.W.
Answer: They aren’t supposed to be parking there. Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, explains what to do when you see a violation.
“We do not allow cars to park in that location with impunity. When we are made aware of the violations, officers respond and ticket the cars when the violations are observed. We encourage citizens to call the WSPD non-emergency number, 336-773-7700, and report the violations. If the violation exists upon an officer’s arrival, the violator vehicles will be ticketed.”
Q: What is the status of getting replacement license plates for the people who have to turn in their old ones?
S.W.
Answer: John Brockwell, a spokesman for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said, “That program is currently suspended. It is likely going to resume with the 2022 registration renewals.”
Q: Does NCDMV still send out driver’s license renewal reminder cards?
J.P.
Answer: Brockwell said that, “Yes, license renewals go out via regular mail. Drivers who have set up accounts with Pay-It, the online e-payment system used by the DMV, can also set up to receive the renewal notice via email if they want to go paperless.”
Q: What should we do if we find a baby bird or other animal that looks like it’s in distress?
L.R.
Answer: According to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the best thing to do if you find an injured bird or animal is leave it alone.
Many juvenile animals will be left alone during the day so predators don’t know it’s there. If it doesn’t look injured and is alert and active, it probably isn’t orphaned and chances are the parents are close by watching.
Leave the animal alone and check again the next day. If the animal is still there and there is no sign of the mother, contact a wildlife rehabilitator.
“Wildlife rehabilitators are volunteers who are trained and licensed by the State of North Carolina to rehabilitate wild animals until they can be released back into their natural habitat. Rehabilitators dedicate a considerable amount of their time and money to care for orphaned and injured wildlife.
“Before contacting a rehabilitator, be sure the animal truly needs assistance. In most cases, a wild animal has the best chance of survival when it is not taken into human care. Often the best way you can help a wild animal is to leave it alone,” the commission said.
The Wildlife Commission has a list of wildlife rehabilitators and the type of animals or birds that they are licensed to rehabilitate on its website. Go to NCWILDLIFE.org and click on Interactive Maps from its home page. Then click on Wildlife Rehabilitators.
