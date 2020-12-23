Ask SAM: Why are red, green the colors of Christmas?

Q: Why are the traditional Christmas colors red and green? Before writing to you, I asked about 20 people this question and no one seems to know.

D.G.H.

Answer: No one can say definitely why red and green are looked upon as the traditional Christmas colors.

One theory is that it comes from green holly with its red berries. Holly bears its fruit in the wintertime, which is considered a symbol of eternal life. Also, holly is regarded as a symbol of the passion of Christ because its thorny leaves resemble the crown of thorns that Christ wore at his crucifixion.

Finally, the bright red and green of holly seen against the cold whiteness of snow could be considered a promise of spring to come.

Q: What are the Twelve Days of Christmas we hear so much about?

M.C.

Answer: The 12 days are those from Dec. 26 through Jan. 6. Jan. 6 is Epiphany, which commemorates the revealing of Jesus to the Magi who traveled to find him.