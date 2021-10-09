 Skip to main content
Ask SAM: Why are the grave stones in the graveyard in Old Salem alike?
Ask SAM: Why are the grave stones in the graveyard in Old Salem alike?

1900 Moravian Easter Sunrise Service

The Moravian Easter Sunrise Service in God's Acre at Old Salem in the early 1900's. (Journal File Photo)

Moravian Easter Sunrise Service

A man watches the Moravian Sunrise Service on his smartphone from Salem Congregation's God's Acre cemetery, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Because of state orders restricting gatherings of more than 10 people, the Salem Congregation of the Moravian Church asked the public to stay home and watch the 248th Easter Sunrise Service by internet livestream or television broadcast. While hundreds normally attend the service, there were only 12 in the cemetery at sunrise on Sunday. 

Q: I recently moved to Winston-Salem and recently visited the graveyard in Old Salem. Are those headstones original or were they originally standing up?  

S.F.

Answer: The gravestones in Salem Moravian Graveyard are flat, white marble. They are original, from the first burial, John Birkhead on June 7, 1771, to today.

According to the website of the Salem Congregation, the 12 churches in Winston-Salem that use the graveyard, “Here are no statues or monuments to distinguish the graves of the rich from those of the poor. The recumbent stones remind us of the equality of the dead in God’s sight.”

The graveyard is also known as God’s Acre from its Germanic name "Gottesacker."

“This burial ground is characterized by its simplicity and uniformity. As the name implies, this is a field where the bodies are ‘sown as perishable seed’ to await the day when they will be raised in an ‘imperishable form.'”

The church also buries people chronologically in “choirs,” not with family. The choir system goes back to the early days of the renewal of the Moravian Church by Count Ludwig von Zinzendorf in Germany.

“The visitor will soon note that the men, women and children are buried separately.

“The congregation was divided into groups according to age, sex and marital status so that each individual might be cared for spiritually according to their differing needs. At worship the “choirs” also sat together in the church, the Brethren and boys on one side, the Sisters and girls on the other.

“When death came, then, the departed were buried, not in earthly families, but as they had been seated in the church, Brethren on the one side, Sisters on the other, the choirs together, continuing the form of the congregation at worship.”

Elizabeth Oesterlein Christ

Grave of Elizabeth Oesterlein Christ, founder of Salem Academy and College, in God's Acre.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

