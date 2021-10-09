Ask SAM: Why are the grave stones in the graveyard in Old Salem alike?

Q: I recently moved to Winston-Salem and recently visited the graveyard in Old Salem. Are those headstones original or were they originally standing up?

S.F.

Answer: The gravestones in Salem Moravian Graveyard are flat, white marble. They are original, from the first burial, John Birkhead on June 7, 1771, to today.

According to the website of the Salem Congregation, the 12 churches in Winston-Salem that use the graveyard, “Here are no statues or monuments to distinguish the graves of the rich from those of the poor. The recumbent stones remind us of the equality of the dead in God’s sight.”

The graveyard is also known as God’s Acre from its Germanic name "Gottesacker."

“This burial ground is characterized by its simplicity and uniformity. As the name implies, this is a field where the bodies are ‘sown as perishable seed’ to await the day when they will be raised in an ‘imperishable form.'”

The church also buries people chronologically in “choirs,” not with family. The choir system goes back to the early days of the renewal of the Moravian Church by Count Ludwig von Zinzendorf in Germany.