Ask SAM: Why are the grave stones in the graveyard in Old Salem alike?

Q: I recently moved to Winston-Salem and recently visited the graveyard in Old Salem. Are those headstones original or were they originally standing up?
S.F.
Answer: The gravestones in Salem Moravian Graveyard are flat, white marble. They are original, from the first burial, John Birkhead on June 7, 1771, to today.
According to the website of the Salem Congregation, the 12 churches in Winston-Salem that use the graveyard, “Here are no statues or monuments to distinguish the graves of the rich from those of the poor. The recumbent stones remind us of the equality of the dead in God’s sight.”
The graveyard is also known as God’s Acre from its Germanic name "Gottesacker."
“This burial ground is characterized by its simplicity and uniformity. As the name implies, this is a field where the bodies are ‘sown as perishable seed’ to await the day when they will be raised in an ‘imperishable form.'”
The church also buries people chronologically in “choirs,” not with family. The choir system goes back to the early days of the renewal of the Moravian Church by Count Ludwig von Zinzendorf in Germany.
“The visitor will soon note that the men, women and children are buried separately.
“The congregation was divided into groups according to age, sex and marital status so that each individual might be cared for spiritually according to their differing needs. At worship the “choirs” also sat together in the church, the Brethren and boys on one side, the Sisters and girls on the other.
“When death came, then, the departed were buried, not in earthly families, but as they had been seated in the church, Brethren on the one side, Sisters on the other, the choirs together, continuing the form of the congregation at worship.”
Operation Santa Claus needs donations
The Mental Health Association in Forsyth County is accepting donations for its Operation Santa Claus.
The program provides gift bags for people in in-patient mental health treatment in Forsyth County. No glass, no alcohol, no tobacco, and nothing with strings. Gifts must be unwrapped or in gift bags
Items needed include:
- Toothbrushes, preferably individually wrapped, no dental floss; Toothpaste, trial size, no mouthwash.
- Shampoo/conditioner trial size, alcohol cannot be in the top three ingredients.
- Lotions trial size, alcohol cannot be the top three ingredients,
- Personal packs of tissue.
- Deodorant trial or regular size.
- Activity books, word find, sudoku etc.; Games: chess, checkers, cards; Crayons; Adult coloring books; 250-500 piece puzzles.
- Underwear in adult men's and women's sizes.
- Sweatshirts, no strings, men's and women's, XL 2XL and 3XL.
- T-shirts, men's and women's, colored or white, XL 2XL and 3XL.
- Snacks hard candy, crackers, fruit snacks, small bags of chips and snacks, no chocolate.
- Medium sized gift bags to pack the gifts (approximately 10 inches x 12 inches x 5 inches).
Items can be dropped off at the Mental Health Association, 1509 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, through noon Dec. 10.
For more information, email Susan Wheeler at susan@triadmentalhealth.org or call 336-768-3880.
