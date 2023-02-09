Q: As members of the YMCA in Clemmons we have noticed that most weekdays the handicap parking isn’t accessible. When asked why, we’ve been told “for child development” for “mothers to pick up their children.” Once a woman yelled at us for parking in the handicap where we obviously have a state provided placard. My husband has obvious disabilities so there is no question by looking that he needs the handicap place. Is it legal for them to block state assigned parking places to non-handicap individuals just for their convenience? — J.C.

Answer: Kristina Geddings, the communications director for the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, said changes have been made so those handicapped spots are no longer blocked.

“The Jerry Long Family YMCA prioritizes member, guest and staff safety, and to ensure children are safely able to enter the facility at the after school and preschool door, one to two handicap parking spots had been temporarily blocked during pickup and drop off times.

“However, we have shifted the drop off/pick up down a few spaces to eliminate blocking the handicap spots, as we realize it has become an issue,” Geddings said.

Q: Truliant Federal Credit Union has been late sending out 1099 forms the last two years. Shouldn’t they be in customers’ hands by the 1/31, not in the mail by 2/1? — R.E.

Answer: Heath Combs, a spokesman, said, “Truliant has timely complied with requirements for furnishing 1099 forms during the last two years. Truliant did this by either mailing forms or posting them to its website by January 31.”

Q: I get PBSNC, channel 26, over the air. They started showing the same programs on 26-1, 3, and 4 on the evening of Feb. 4. It lasted most of Feb. 5. Then back to normal. It was so odd. — P.H.

Answer: A spokesperson for viewer services at PBSNC, which is in Research Triangle Park, said that a power failure on Feb. 4 caused problems at the network.

The station and its substations all had to show the same programming during the period. The spokesperson said they were aware of the problem on PBSNC and have fixed it.

“We apologize for the inconvenience during the service disruption and our viewers should have access to our regular programming on all channels,” the spokesperson said.

Q: I have a lot of old and out of date medications taking up space in my medicine cabinet, because I don’t know what to do with them. I’ve been told not to put them in the trash or flush them down the toilet. What do I do with them? — L.P.

Answer: The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has a container for disposing of medication that is no longer needed or is out of date.

You can drop off prescription medications at the sheriff’s office at 301 N. Church St., Winston-Salem. Enter the building and go through the wood double doors. The service is called Med Return.

The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Only prescription drugs are accepted. The sheriff’s office does not accept any needles or other sharp instruments.