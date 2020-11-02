Ask SAM: Why are the lights off on the arches on U.S. 52?

Q: I travel U.S. 52 daily, and have noticed over the last several weeks that the Twin Arches are no longer illuminated as they were in the past. Is there a reason why they have been off? Will the lights return?
S.C.
Answer: David Avalos with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation said that there was a power issue out there but it has been addressed and the lights should be on now.
Q: Why is it taking more than three months to get an appointment to start the probate process for a deceased person in Forsyth County?
B.H.
Answer: Renita Tomkins Linville, the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court said, “While we are committed to serve the public as efficiently as possible, our office has taken several precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. The office is working at limited capacity with minimized staff and looking into adding temporary help. At this time, all appointments are being conducted via telephone conference only. In person meetings have been suspended due to COVID restrictions. Appointments are scheduled in the order received. To expedite the initial probate process, legal counsel may be retained.”
Q: I have tried repeatedly to contact the Salvation Army on Trade Street. I have always taken items to drop off at the Peters Creek Parkway location but it is closed. Where do I go? Do they have a new telephone number?
J.C.
Answer: Bob Campbell, the director of marketing and public relations for the Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem said a receptionist answers the phone from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Our number has not changed, it is 336-723-6366. Our Family Thrift Store on Peters Creek Parkway closed in April when we lost our lease. Other options for donations include the Rescue Mission Thrift Store in downtown Winston-Salem and Goodwill. We do hope to reopen our Thrift store in the future when we find an appropriate location.”
Q: Spectrum TV advertises thousands of shows for viewing on demand. But they only offer random episodes of previous season TV shows instead of making the whole season available. What's that about?
K.D.
Answer: Scott Pryzwansky, a spokesman for Spectrum said, “The networks determine the availability of each show on Primetime On Demand – meaning the provider determines which shows are available and their start and end dates. You can go to www.spectrumondemand.com to see what episodes should be currently available. Again, the On Demand schedule (start and end dates) are determined by the provider and the latest showing isn’t always made available immediately following the over-the-air exhibition date. If a customer goes to the www.spectrumondemand.com site and sees an episode that is not showing up on the available list on TV, then they should report the problem, otherwise we’re showing what is available from the provider.”
Q: I subscribe to the online edition. This past Saturday the FunTime/TV Schedule was not included. I kept looking hoping a correction would be sent, it did not happen. Why not?
D.S.
Answer: There was a problem uploading it and it was not uploaded until Saturday night. It is there now.
