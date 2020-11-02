Ask SAM: Why are the lights off on the arches on U.S. 52?

“Our number has not changed, it is 336-723-6366. Our Family Thrift Store on Peters Creek Parkway closed in April when we lost our lease. Other options for donations include the Rescue Mission Thrift Store in downtown Winston-Salem and Goodwill. We do hope to reopen our Thrift store in the future when we find an appropriate location.”

Answer: Scott Pryzwansky, a spokesman for Spectrum said, “The networks determine the availability of each show on Primetime On Demand – meaning the provider determines which shows are available and their start and end dates. You can go to www.spectrumondemand.com to see what episodes should be currently available. Again, the On Demand schedule (start and end dates) are determined by the provider and the latest showing isn’t always made available immediately following the over-the-air exhibition date. If a customer goes to the www.spectrumondemand.com site and sees an episode that is not showing up on the available list on TV, then they should report the problem, otherwise we’re showing what is available from the provider.”