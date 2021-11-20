Ask SAM: Why are the shelves in Winston-Salem ABC stores barren?

B.N.

Answer: Yes, Helen Peplowski, the sustainability director said that there are only certain tops that need to be removed.

“Residents can recycle plastic bottle caps if kept on the bottle. The city does not ask residents to remove the caps from plastic bottles, but they can choose to do so if they wish. We do ask that any pumps that come with bottles be thrown out.

“Caps and lids only need to be removed from glass bottles and jars.”

Old Salisbury Road landfill to close temporarily

Beginning Monday the landfill on Old Salisbury Road will close temporarily. It is expected to reopen on Jan. 31.

Debris that is normally taken to the Old Salisbury Road landfill should be taken to the Hanes Mill Road landfill, 325 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem.

Landfill hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Thank you

I fell in front of Momo Ash at Whitaker Square on Nov. 12. Everyone was so helpful to me. The employees at Momo Ash brought first aid supplies to treat my cuts. I just want to thank everyone there for their support in a difficult time. There are lots of good people in this world. E.W.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Online: journalnow.com/asksam Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

