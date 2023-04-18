Q: I live in the neighborhood behind the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds and I hear planes day and night. Why is this? I've lived in this neighborhood at least 20 years I've never heard as many planes as I do now.

R.P.

Answer: Smith Reynolds Airport is about 1.5 miles from the fairgrounds, according to Shoaib Quader, the operations manager for Smith Reynolds Airport.

He said that training flights will usually fly over that area when student pilots are practicing.

“There are a number of reasons why this sort of pattern may be practiced. Some days may experience more traffic than other, depending on the current conditions and stage of the student’s training.

“Due to the nature of flight training, it may appear to be several planes within a given period, but in reality, there may be just two or three flying the pattern repeatedly," Quader said.

Q: Is there any place in Winston-Salem that takes styrofoam for recycling?

P.C.

Answer: Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem, said she was not aware of any styrofoam recyclers.

If the styrofoam has been used for shipping packages, the UPS stores at 380 Knollwood St., and 550 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem, will take clean packaging material that is in good shape to reuse.

Q: Wendover Avenue is a great thoroughfare around Greensboro, but what’s up with the signs? Traveling east on Wendover from Bryan Parkway there are several signs that are faded out, barely readable and with no night illumination. Is this Greensboro’s obligation or DOT?

B. W.

Answer: It is the N.C. Department of Transportation. SAM contacted the NCDOT office in Greensboro and talked with Dawn M. McPherson, the division traffic engineer.

The NCDOT is replacing the signs, but because of changes to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, which controls the standards for signs and other traffic controls, it has taken longer than planned," she said.

“Fortunately, we’ve finally come to an agreement with our design section and are in the process of order the new signs right now," she said.

“It will still take a little bit to get the signs manufactured and installed but we’re 50% of the way there."

Q: I have a question about Real IDs. About five years ago I got a real ID and I have the gold star on my driver license. As I near 80 years old, what happens to my Real ID if I stop driving and do not renew my driver's license? Is an expired license still a valid Real ID card?

R.O.

Answer: An expired driver license is not a valid identification card.

You can get an N.C. REAL ID card, which is the equivalent of the REAL ID driver's license but is for people who do not need a license. The requirements are the same for the ID card as the license.

If you are changing from a N.C. driver's license to a state ID card, as long as your license is still valid, you do not need any other documentation.

You will need to make an appointment and go a NCDMV office to get the ID card, said John Brockwell, the communications officer for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. The cost is $14.

You can make an online appointment. Go to www.ncdot.gov/dmv/ and click on "Driver License Office Appointments."

For more information or concerns, call the NCDMV Call Center at (919) 715-7000 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays.