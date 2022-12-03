Ask SAM: Why are there so many "Sponsor a Highway" signs on interstate highways in North Carolina?

Q: Along all of the interstate highways in eastern North Carolina (I-40, 85, 95, 587, 795) appear NCDOT “Sponsor a Highway” signs with the Johnson auto dealers and GEICO corporate names. These signs appear about every mile in some long stretches. Who pays for the production and installation of these signs? What is the “sponsorship” fee and does it cover the costs? What are the obligations of the sponsors and who monitors whether they fulfill their obligations?

P.W.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County, explained what the signs represent and how the program works. It’s for a good cause.

“The N.C. Legislature provided authority for NCDOT to enter into an agreement with litter management service providers for the purposes of highway litter cleanup.

“The service providers sell sponsorships in one-mile segments to corporate sponsors.

“A price is negotiated for 13 cycles of litter cleanup and the fabrication and installation of the sponsorship signs for each mile segment. The Department is not involved in the negotiations of this price and funds are exchanged between the service provider and the sponsor.

“Once a segment is sponsored, the service provider utilizes their crews to perform the 13 cycles of litter cleanup. The service provider coordinates with the Department to ensure their cleanup cycle does not interfere with other operations. The Department monitors the service providers progress and addresses any deficiencies.

“The segments are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be sponsored indefinitely. Johnson Automotive was one of the first corporations to realize their advertising dollars could be used for something good and began sponsoring areas closest to their dealerships.

“Since then, they have and continue to sponsor over 1,000 miles of highway across the State. GEICO has also sponsored segments where they can,” Ivey said.

For more informatation about sponsoring a highway, go to

Q: Do you know what they are doing around the bridge on Salisbury Ridge Road? It looks like they are hopefully adding much needed sidewalks to Peters Creek Parkway.

J.N.

Answer: As we wrote Friday, the bridge that carries Salisbury Ridge Road over Peters Creek Parkway is being replaced. The work should be complete in July 2024.

David Avalos, a transportation engineer for the City of Winston-Salem, said that the city has no immediate plans to put sidewalks on the west side of Peters Creek Parkway.

There are sidewalks on the east side of the parkway.

Avalos checked with Fredrick Haith, a N.C. Department of Transportation division planning engineer.

Haith said that sidewalks would be built on the north side of the Salisbury Ridge Road bridge.

“We are not installing any sidewalk along the west side of Peters Creek Parkway, only replacing the sidewalk along the east side. The length of the bridge will accommodate future installations,” Haith said.