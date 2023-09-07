Q: Why is Winston-Salem replacing residential water meters? Is it because the old meters were dangerous or poisonous? P.V.

Answer: That sounds like a conspiracy theory and SAM is not a fan of conspiracy theories.

The old meters are safe and there aren’t any health or water quality issues with them, said Gale Ketteler, the spokeswoman for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities. The meters are being replaced with new “smart” meters.

“For more than 20 years, the water delivered to your tap by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has met or surpassed all state and federal standards for safe drinking water,” she said.

The meters are being replaced as part an upgrade program called WaterSavvy that began in the fall of 2020.

“Thousands of new meters have already been installed and over the next few years we’ll upgrade all 130,000 residential and commercial meters in our service area.

“Once the new system is activated, modern “smart” meters will securely transmit usage information and alerts in real time. This will help us monitor flow, quickly detect leaks and reduce our visits to your home or business — all while keeping your data safe,” Ketteler said.

For more information about the new meters, there is a video available at cityofws.org/watersavvy. To read the most recent water quality report for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities, go to cityofws.org/wqr2022.

Q: What is the benefit of an impeachment? President Trump was impeached two times and he continued on like nothing happened. What is the purpose?

C.K.

Answer: Just because you’re impeached, doesn’t automatically mean you will be removed from office.

Merriam Webster dictionary defines impeachment, “specifically, to charge (a public official) before a competent tribunal with misconduct in office.”

Impeachment is part of the process, not the outcome.

According to the Associated Press, impeachment of a federal official is included in the Constitution and it’s a process that starts in the U.S. House of Representatives. Impeachment is the political equivalent of an indictment. It says that there is enough evidence for a trial, which is held in the U.S. Senate.

Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution says that an official can be impeached for “Treason, bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

“High Crimes and Misdemeanors” are not defined in the Constitution. It is agreed that they do not need to be criminal activities. It is also agreed that “high Crimes” are when an official abuses the power of their office.

“The Constitution requires a two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict, and the penalty for an impeached official upon conviction is removal from office. In some cases, the Senate has also disqualified such officials from holding public offices in the future. There is no appeal. Since 1789 about half of Senate impeachment trials have resulted in conviction and removal from office,” said Senate.gov.