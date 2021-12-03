Ask SAM: Why aren't apartment complexes required to recycle?

J.M. wanted to thank a couple who helped her start her car recently. "On Nov. 20, I'd been shopping at Thruway Shopping Center. When I returned to my car, it would not start. I called AAA, but in the meantime, a wonderful couple stopped by to offer help. He immediately spotted the problem. He had a portable charger and when he hooked it up, my car cranked like magic. Their courtesy renewed my faith that heroes with pure hearts exist. Sincere thanks to both of them. In our troubled world, this prime example of goodness was very reassuring.