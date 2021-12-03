Ask SAM: Why aren't apartment complexes required to recycle?

Q: We live in a beautiful apartment complex with the exception of the garbage. We are required to pay an extra $30 a month for trash valet service, but there is no recycling. Are apartment complexes exempt from having to recycle? I would rather pay $30 to support recycling. We do keep aluminum and cardboard, to be dropped off at the fire station, but I feel awful every time I put plastic or glass in the trash.
N.S.
Answer: Apartment complexes and other multi-family complexes aren’t exempt from recycling, but it works differently than single family recycling.
According to the City of Winston-Salem, in order for an apartment complex, mobile home park, townhouse development or condominium complex to participate in recycling, permission must be granted.
“Only the property's owner, manager, or association president can authorize recycling collection service.
“The city will provide 96-gallon recycling carts to multifamily units that use bulk containers, such as dumpsters or compactors for garbage collection.
“The city and the property management will determine the location of the on-site recycling centers,” according to the city.
Q: Do the Forsyth County death counts include patients who die at Novant Forsyth Medical Center or Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center that came from outside of Forsyth County?
J.M.
Answer: “No, it only counts Forsyth County residents,” according to Todd Luck, a spokesman for Forsyth County.
New career possibility
Forsyth Technical Community College will hold a paramedic career preview night for anyone interested in a career in emergency medicine. It will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Strickland Auditorium in the Strickland Center on the main campus, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem.
Attendees will be able to discuss career pathways with advisors, hear from experts in the field of Emergency Medical Science and meet with paramedics who are currently working in the field.
To help meet the need for this high-demand career, individuals who sign up for the program and enroll will receive a sign-on stipend of $500 and another $2,000 for completing the program at Forsyth Tech. For more information or to RSVP, go to https://short.forsythtech.edu/paramedic.
Thank you
J.M. wanted to thank a couple who helped her start her car recently. "On Nov. 20, I'd been shopping at Thruway Shopping Center. When I returned to my car, it would not start. I called AAA, but in the meantime, a wonderful couple stopped by to offer help. He immediately spotted the problem. He had a portable charger and when he hooked it up, my car cranked like magic. Their courtesy renewed my faith that heroes with pure hearts exist. Sincere thanks to both of them. In our troubled world, this prime example of goodness was very reassuring.
Don't forget
The annual Jaycee Holiday parade and the lighting of the Winston-Salem Christmas tree will begin at 5 p.m. today. The parade will start at the intersection of Fourth and Poplar streets and end at Corpening Plaza at First and Liberty streets. The tree lighting will be at Corpening Plaza following the end of the parade.
