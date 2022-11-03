Ask SAM: Why aren't more utility lines buried underground in Winston-Salem?

Q: Over the past few weeks there have been upgrades and replacements of utility poles at Reynolda Road at Polo Road along with tree trimming. What is the criterion for moving utilities underground when major repairs/upgrades are needed? Are there local requirements for underground utilities for new construction?

S.P.

Answer: It's not always feasible to put utility lines underground, said Jimmy Flythe, the central region director of government and community relations for Duke Emergy North Carolina.

“The electric utility line work being done in the area of Reynolda and Polo roads is part of Duke Energy’s grid upgrade initiative to improve resiliency, implement self-healing technology that can help restore power faster, and increase capacity for renewable energy like solar panels and electric vehicle charging, he said.

“The main power distribution lines we are working on in this area must remain overhead to maintain reliability and utilize the latest technology. Lines to serve to new residential and commercial developments are typically installed underground."

In individual neighborhoods with existing overhead lines, Duke carefully considers converting the existing lines to underground lines.

“We use data to explore where the most outage-prone lines are and take that as an opportunity to place some underground.

“Placing an existing overhead line underground often requires new easements and other accommodations,” he said.

Veterans parade Saturday

The Forsyth County Veterans Parade will be held Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem. It will begin at 10 a.m. in front of Foothills Brew Pub at 638 W. Fourth St. The parade will continue east on Fourth Street and turn south on Liberty Street, ending at Corpening Plaza. All Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high school JROTC detachments and marching bands will take part. Retired Command Sgt. Major Alex Nelson will be the grand marshal.

Upcoming shredding events

With the holidays coming up soon, these are probably the last shredding events of the year. If you need something shredded, get it together or wait until spring. If we hear from anyone having a shredding event, we will let you know.

Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Shamrock Shredding will be on site. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.

Main Street United Methodist Church, 305 S. Main St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12. A $5 donation per bag or box would be appreciated.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.