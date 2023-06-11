Q: What is going on with the mowing of the shoulder of the road in Stokes County? I have seen no mowing being done this year. I feel like this is a safety hazard for motorists. You can’t see the edge of the shoulder if you need to pull off the road if you break down. The grass is so high in some areas that you can’t see mailboxes or even have a hard time seeing at intersections. — J.D.

Answer: Mowing has begun in Stokes County, said John P. Rhyne, the N.C. Department of Transportation division maintenance engineer for Stokes County.

A new company, Dan Grady Inc. of Sylva, was awarded the contract to mow the shoulders in Stokes County.

“Dan Grady Inc.’s mowers have been mowing in Stokes County since May 25 and currently have four mowers in the northern part of the county (Asbury, Francisco area) of Stokes County. They are making progress although it is slower than we would like. The rainy spring we have had this year has slowed mowing progress in all of our counties,” Rhyne said.

About a fourth of the 1,800 miles of shoulders that the contract calls for mowing have been mowed. Rhyne said they hope the mowing will be complete in the next several weeks.

“If there are specific intersections that sight distance is of concern, please call the local maintenance office in Danbury at 336-914-6000 and we will dispatch crews to hand cut back the growth until the mowing contractor gets caught up,” he said.

Q: Why are there planks near the railroad tracks on South Stratford Road from about Silas Creek Parkway to Knollwood Street? — R.N., and J.D.

Answer: The planking is there for a project that Duke Energy is preparing for, said Jimmy Flythe, the west region director for government and community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas.

“This is a project to remove some inactive transmission (higher voltage) facilities, wooden poles and wire. The metal poles are remaining and the wooden distribution (lower voltage) poles along the road will remain. The current schedule is to complete this project by this fall,” he said.

According to a letter that Duke sent to people in the area where the project will be, they are going to remove 50 wooden poles, an old transmission line and other equipment in the utility right-of-way. It’s about two miles in length.

“Construction equipment will be in the area and work zones will be established to provide a safe environment for our crews and for the public.

“At times, a road may be blocked temporarily as we set up equipment. The construction crew will use rubber-tired equipment and install mats as needed to minimize ground disturbance,” Duke said in the letter.

The work will be done during the day.

Q: Did Reynolds Tobacco stop making Doral? We haven’t seen any available in about a month. — B.R.

Answer: Doral cigarettes are still being made, said a spokesperson for the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.

They can be found at several tobacco shops in Winston-Salem, including 7842 North Point Blvd Suite H; Robinhood Tobacco, 3443 Robinhood Road and Tobacco and Candle Outlet, 2299 Cloverdale Ave.

For a list of other shops that sell them, call Reynolds’ customer service at 800-341-5211.