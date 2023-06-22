Q: On a recent trip we tried to hear a Wake Forest post season game on WBRF FM 98.1 which carries all the school’s football and basketball broadcasts. There wasn’t a game. Why doesn’t 98.1 carry the baseball games?

J.L

Answer: You can tune into baseball games online, said Will Pantages, a senior associate athletics director in athletic communications.

“To offer maximum flexibility and reach for our fans, Wake Forest baseball audio broadcasts can be accessed via the Wake Forest Athletics official app, The Varsity Network app, or godeacs.com,” Pantages said.

Q: I have to renew my driver’s license soon. I haven’t had any tickets or accidents since the last time I renewed it. Will I have to take the sign and vision test?

J.G.R.

Answer: “If they choose to schedule an appointment to visit a driver license office, the examiner may require the person to complete a vision test. It will be at the discretion of the examiner. Same for the knowledge test if there are issues on the person’s driving record,” said a spokesman for NCDMV.

Appointments are available only in the morning through 11 a.m. Appointments can be made by going to skiptheline.ncdot.gov.

If you want to read or study the driver’s handbook it is available online at the NCDMV website. Information and handbooks for commercial driver licenses, motorcycle endorsements, and school bus drivers is also available at NCDMV.

You may not have to go to the DMV office to renew your license at all, though.

You may be able to renew it online.

If any of the following apply to you, you cannot renew online and must go to an DMV office, according to the NCDMV website:

Have a suspended license or outstanding debt with NCDMV

Have a restriction other than “Corrective Lenses” on their driver license and/or “24” on their full provisional license

Need to renew a commercial driver licenses, regular Class A or B driver license, limited provisional license, limited learner permit or learner permit

Have a U.S. government document indicating legal presence

Have used the online system for the previous renewal. Individuals can only use the online system every other license renewal.

The renewed license for people 18 to 65 years old is valid for eight years. For people over 66 years old it is valid for five years.

There is a $3 fee that goes to PayIt, the online service provider in addition to the license fee. NCDMV does not get any of the provider fee.

In addition to renewing your driver license, when you set up a myNCDMV account, you can also get:

Driver license duplicates/replacements

Registration renewals

Property tax payments on limited registration license plates

Duplicate registration card requests

Personalized and specialty license plate orders

To start online license renewal, go to www.ncdot.gov/dmv and click on “Renew License or ID.”

When the new page pops up, click on “Get Started” and the system will walk you through the process.