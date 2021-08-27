Ask SAM: Why aren't there outdoor water fountains at the Twins Soccer Park?

Q: I’ve noticed that the water fountain at the Twins Soccer complex has not been working for a few years. Is there an ordinance, code, or law that requires a working water fountain at this facility for the public to use? At times there are hundreds of athletes, spectators, and employees present. I was told there is a working water fountain inside the building; but during evening practices, the building is locked.
E.H.
Answer: Austin Homan, an official with North Carolina Fusion Soccer, explained the water-fountain situation.
“We are not aware of any ordinance, code, or law that requires a sports facility to provide a public water fountain to the users of its facilities.
“There are other hydration options on site including a concession stand, two vending machines, as well as a water cooler inside the clubhouse.
“If a situation arises where an individual doesn’t bring their own water or is unable to utilize the vending machines or the options available at the concession stand to meet their hydration needs, a staff member or coach who is on site could grant access to the clubhouse if the doors are locked.
“We encourage participants and users of the facility to bring their own water, but we accommodate those who don’t by providing other options to access hydration.”
Q: I live in a small subdivision in Davidson County. Two of my neighbors let their children, some around 9 years old, drive gasoline-powered vehicles (like a Polaris) unaccompanied by an adult and without a helmet. Sometimes they are driving after 10 p.m. and are difficult to see. Their parents do not care. Is this legal?
V.W.
Answer: In a word, no. Capt. Cory Mann with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office shared the N.C. General Statutes that cover this type of vehicle.
NCGS 20-171.15 restricts the ages that can use certain engine-size all-terrain vehicles. It is unlawful for a parent or guardian to allow someone under the age of 12 to operate an ATV with an engine of 70 centimeter displacement or larger.
ATV operators are also required to wear eye protection and an approved helmet.
It is also unlawful to operate an ATV carelessly or recklessly and endanger or damage people or property.
Section 20-191.19 (e) prohibits riding an ATV on public roads:
“Except as otherwise permitted by law, no person shall operate an all-terrain vehicle on any public street, road, or highway except for purposes of crossing that street, road, or highway.”
NCGS 20-171.20 covers safety training and certification for ATV operators.
State law requires that all ATV operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1990 successfully complete an ATV safety course sponsored or approved by the All-Terrain Vehicle Safety Institute or by another ATV safety course approved by the N.C. Insurance Commissioner.
If you see this happening you can call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 336-242-2105. If the violation is taking place on a public road, you’ll be transferred to the N.C. Highway Patrol, if it’s on private property, the DCSO will respond.
