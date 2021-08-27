 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask SAM: Why aren't there outdoor water fountains at the Twins Soccer Park?
0 Comments

Ask SAM: Why aren't there outdoor water fountains at the Twins Soccer Park?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Q: I’ve noticed that the water fountain at the Twins Soccer complex has not been working for a few years. Is there an ordinance, code, or law that requires a working water fountain at this facility for the public to use? At times there are hundreds of athletes, spectators, and employees present. I was told there is a working water fountain inside the building; but during evening practices, the building is locked.

E.H.

Answer: Austin Homan, an official with North Carolina Fusion Soccer, explained the water-fountain situation.

“We are not aware of any ordinance, code, or law that requires a sports facility to provide a public water fountain to the users of its facilities.

“There are other hydration options on site including a concession stand, two vending machines, as well as a water cooler inside the clubhouse.

“If a situation arises where an individual doesn’t bring their own water or is unable to utilize the vending machines or the options available at the concession stand to meet their hydration needs, a staff member or coach who is on site could grant access to the clubhouse if the doors are locked.

“We encourage participants and users of the facility to bring their own water, but we accommodate those who don’t by providing other options to access hydration.”

Q: I live in a small subdivision in Davidson County. Two of my neighbors let their children, some around 9 years old, drive gasoline-powered vehicles (like a Polaris) unaccompanied by an adult and without a helmet. Sometimes they are driving after 10 p.m. and are difficult to see. Their parents do not care. Is this legal?

V.W.

Answer: In a word, no. Capt. Cory Mann with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office shared the N.C. General Statutes that cover this type of vehicle.

NCGS 20-171.15 restricts the ages that can use certain engine-size all-terrain vehicles. It is unlawful for a parent or guardian to allow someone under the age of 12 to operate an ATV with an engine of 70 centimeter displacement or larger.

ATV operators are also required to wear eye protection and an approved helmet.

It is also unlawful to operate an ATV carelessly or recklessly and endanger or damage people or property.

Section 20-191.19 (e) prohibits riding an ATV on public roads:

“Except as otherwise permitted by law, no person shall operate an all-terrain vehicle on any public street, road, or highway except for purposes of crossing that street, road, or highway.”

NCGS 20-171.20 covers safety training and certification for ATV operators.

State law requires that all ATV operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1990 successfully complete an ATV safety course sponsored or approved by the All-Terrain Vehicle Safety Institute or by another ATV safety course approved by the N.C. Insurance Commissioner.

If you see this happening you can call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 336-242-2105. If the violation is taking place on a public road, you’ll be transferred to the N.C. Highway Patrol, if it’s on private property, the DCSO will respond.

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Online: journalnow.com/asksam Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US general details casualties in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.
Crime

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.

Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News