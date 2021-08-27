Ask SAM: Why aren't there outdoor water fountains at the Twins Soccer Park?

Q: I’ve noticed that the water fountain at the Twins Soccer complex has not been working for a few years. Is there an ordinance, code, or law that requires a working water fountain at this facility for the public to use? At times there are hundreds of athletes, spectators, and employees present. I was told there is a working water fountain inside the building; but during evening practices, the building is locked.

E.H.

Answer: Austin Homan, an official with North Carolina Fusion Soccer, explained the water-fountain situation.

“We are not aware of any ordinance, code, or law that requires a sports facility to provide a public water fountain to the users of its facilities.

“There are other hydration options on site including a concession stand, two vending machines, as well as a water cooler inside the clubhouse.

“If a situation arises where an individual doesn’t bring their own water or is unable to utilize the vending machines or the options available at the concession stand to meet their hydration needs, a staff member or coach who is on site could grant access to the clubhouse if the doors are locked.