Ask SAM: Why can only low-income residents be reimbursed for evacuation expenses?

Q: I am a resident in the area that was evacuated (during the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire). Not one time during the evacuation and while we were evacuated do I remember anyone saying, 'Evacuate only if you are a low income resident.' Now that they are giving out money, they are saying it is for low income residents. We were all told to evacuate. Regardless of anyone’s income, this was not a planned event, this was not a planned expense, and I feel everyone should be reimbursed for their inconvenience. The way they are handling it is not right.
W.P.
Answer: There are several groups providing relief to those affected by the fire.
Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney provided the following response:
“The City of Winston-Salem created a fund to assist low- to moderate-income residents who live within the one mile evacuation zone of the Winston Weaver fire and experienced undue hardship as a result of the fire.
“While we realize that many others may have incurred unplanned expenses as a result of the recommended evacuation, the city's good faith effort to provide relief funding can only be provided to low- to moderate-income individuals.
“There are other community resources, such as Love Out Loud, that have more flexibility than the city in providing relief assistance from this fire.”
Q: Why do we not have productions at the UNC School of the Arts Stevens Center like they have at the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro?
G.M.
Answer: Wiley Hausam, the managing director of performance facilities at UNCSA, explained what’s been going on at Stevens Center — and the plans for the future:
“As the largest 'classroom[ and primary performance venue of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, the Stevens Center regularly presents a variety of student productions, including operas, symphony orchestra concerts, dance performances and of course an annual presentation of "The Nutcracker" that our Winston-Salem community can enjoy.
“In addition, the Stevens Center is home to partner organizations such as the Winston-Salem Symphony, Piedmont Opera and National Black Theatre Festival, which regularly present events.
“Prior to the pandemic, UNCSA presented Broadway touring shows and more as part of a series that began in 2018, including the sold-out production of "Kinky Boots" in 2019.
“Unfortunately, future scheduled shows were canceled due to COVID-19's impact on Broadway and the inability to have in-person events out of concern for the safety of our audiences.
“UNCSA recently received funding from the state that will allow the university to move forward with Phase 1 of the much-needed renovation of the Stevens Center.
“Plans for event programming post-renovation have not yet been determined, but it is our hope to have a broad range of events and offerings in the newly renovated space that will enhance our community.”
Thank you
Grateful thanks to the young people who assisted me when I fell Feb. 24 at the corner of Marshall and Fourth streets.
D.S.
