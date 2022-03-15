Ask SAM: Why can only low-income residents be reimbursed for evacuation expenses?

Q: I am a resident in the area that was evacuated (during the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire). Not one time during the evacuation and while we were evacuated do I remember anyone saying, 'Evacuate only if you are a low income resident.' Now that they are giving out money, they are saying it is for low income residents. We were all told to evacuate. Regardless of anyone’s income, this was not a planned event, this was not a planned expense, and I feel everyone should be reimbursed for their inconvenience. The way they are handling it is not right.