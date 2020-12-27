Ask SAM: Why can't I laminate my Social Security card?

Q: I applied for a new Social Security card recently. When I received it, the instructions included said, “Do not laminate.” Why can’t I laminate it?

— B.W.

Answer: The Social Security Administration says not to laminate your card because, “lamination prevents detection of many security features. However, you may cover the card with plastic or other removable material if it does not damage the card.”

Q: I have been reading and hearing about the theft of catalytic converters from older model Toyota Prius cars. There are now safety shields being manufactured that will protect the catalytic converters from being sawed out from under cars, but they are designed to be installed by a professional. I called my local auto repair shop, a muffler shop, and also the Toyota service department and none of those businesses knew about the problem or the safety shield. The muffler shop did affirm that catalytic converters are becoming hard to find. How pervasive is the problem of catalytic converter theft in Winston-Salem? And is there a business that we can go to for help installing the shield?