Ask SAM: Why can't I laminate my Social Security card?

Q: I applied for a new Social Security card recently. When I received it, the instructions included said, “Do not laminate.” Why can’t I laminate it?
Answer: The Social Security Administration says not to laminate your card because, “lamination prevents detection of many security features. However, you may cover the card with plastic or other removable material if it does not damage the card.”
Q: I have been reading and hearing about the theft of catalytic converters from older model Toyota Prius cars. There are now safety shields being manufactured that will protect the catalytic converters from being sawed out from under cars, but they are designed to be installed by a professional. I called my local auto repair shop, a muffler shop, and also the Toyota service department and none of those businesses knew about the problem or the safety shield. The muffler shop did affirm that catalytic converters are becoming hard to find. How pervasive is the problem of catalytic converter theft in Winston-Salem? And is there a business that we can go to for help installing the shield?
Answer: Lt. John Morris, the public information officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department checked into this, “All vehicles manufactured after 1974 have catalytic converters. Nationwide, it is apparent the older model Toyota Prius vehicles have been targeted due to having a larger catalytic converter and the ease of access to the part. The Winston-Salem Police Department has seen an increase in catalytic converter theft over the last three months, resulting in several active investigations. Locally, officers have not noticed any specific make or model targeted. The majority of these thefts are occurring at businesses rather than residences. If a Toyota Prius owner would like to take additional precautions against catalytic converter theft, several auto part manufacturers sell devices to further secure catalytic converters. Additionally the vehicle owner could contact a Toyota dealer for further advice. We would like to remind the public to park in safe, well-lit areas and report any suspicious behavior to the local Law Enforcement Agency.”
COVID-19 testing
Testing is available at no-cost to the participant. Insurance will be billed if applicable, but no co-pay is charged. For individuals without insurance, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) will be billed, again with no charge to the attendee. Testing events are subject to cancellation due to inclement weather.
• 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday at Winston Lake YMCA, 901 Waterworks Road, Winston-Salem
• Noon-3 p.m. Tuesday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem, enter through gate 9
• Noon-3 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Reynolds Airport, 3801 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem, in the lower lot
• Noon- 3 p.m. Thursday at Triangle EMS Station, 3260 Kernersville Road, Winston-Salem
For more information or testing sites in other counties, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/pop-testing-sites.
