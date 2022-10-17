Ask SAM: Why did gas prices go up so quickly instead of waiting for the next delivery?

Q: The price of regular gasoline went up 30 cents overnight recently at most of the stations in my area. Gas retailers used to wait until their next delivery to raise prices. How can they justify increasing prices until they receive new, more expensive supplies? — J.L.

Answer: SAM has heard this question from several people in light of the recent decision by OPEC+ to cut petroleum production.

Haresh Gurnani, a professor and the Thomas H. Davis Chair at the Wake Forest University School of Business, explained why gas retailers raised prices so quickly on the heels of the announcement.

Gurnani researches, among other things, disruptions and restorations in the supply chain.

“Prices at the local pump are affected by two key factors: visibility into global oil prices at the macro level and competition in the immediate neighborhood.

“For the last couple of months, there had been a steady downward trend in oil prices leading to lower prices at the pumps. This was largely based on predictions of slowdown in global economies in response to increases in interest rates by central banks.

“A downward trend in prices also reduces the incentive for gas stations to have more inventory as future prices were expected to stay low with a steady decline. With the announcement of production cuts by OPEC, the price trend suddenly reversed, leading to a large spike in global oil prices ...

“... Any increase in global oil price is quickly passed on to consumers,' he said.

Q: Construction has begun on a large tract of land in Davie County at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Farmington Road. What is going in there? — S.B.

Answer: Terry Bralley, the economic development director in Davie County, said that the new construction is an industrial park that will have four industrial buildings.

Volunteer tax preparers sought

The AARP Tax-Aide program completes free personal federal and state tax returns from Feb. 1 through April 15.

Volunteers are needed to prepare the returns. Volunteers should be somewhat computer-proficient, have good communication/interpersonal abilities, be detail-oriented and have a willingness to learn. This is an opportunity to help others, work with like-minded individuals, develop new skills and have a rewarding experience.

Volunteers also are needed to schedule appointments and to verify identification and taxpayer information before assignment to a tax preparer. Training is required, and tax preparers must pass an exam to be certified.

To complete an application, go to AARP.org/taxaide and click on the Become a Volunteer button.

AARP Tax-Aide operates in a safe environment in which all volunteers are vaccinated.

For more information, call Paul McElroy at 336-955-1062 or Andy Surasky at 336-777-6189. Leave a message with your name, phone number and the reason you are calling.