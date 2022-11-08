Ask SAM: Why did we vote in two U.S. House races?

Q: When voting early, I noticed that we were allowed to vote for candidates for U.S. House of Representatives in both the 5th and 6th Congressional districts, which include Winston-Salem. How does that work?

J.C.

Answer: The redistricting maps that were redrawn earlier this year played a part in that, said Tim Tsujji, the Forsyth County Board of Elections director.

“State courts approved new redistricted maps in February of 2022, however, those new districts will not go into effect until after the election. So, affected voters are currently represented in one district but will be represented by the winner of their new district,” he said.

Q: I’ve been cleaning out my grandparents’ house and ran across several 1943 pennies. I remember them talking about the pennies being special, and it had to do with rationing during World War II. What’s the story about 1943 pennies?

P.W.

Answer: Most 1943 pennies are steel and were coated with zinc because metal was needed for use in World War II.

There are only a few coins from that year that were bronze.

Sam Gelberd, an American Numismatic Association numismatic educator, gave us his two cents on the 1943 pennies.

"There is only one bronze composition that was used to make Wheat cents around the World War II era," he said. "Since copper is the main component of this alloy, some people refer to it as the bronze alloy or the copper alloy, but technically, copper is an element, and bronze is already an alloy (so the term 'bronze alloy' is redundant).

"It's either 'bronze' or 'copper alloy' in this regard. This alloy is 95% copper, with the 5% balance being some mix of tin and/or zinc. They should weigh 3.1 grams per specifications.

"With that being said, ALL 1943 Wheat cents should have been struck in the emergency wartime steel composition. These were struck on pure steel blanks (planchets, technically) coated with zinc. When the blanks were cut out of the huge, galvanized sheets of steel, the edges that were freshly cut were left exposed to environmental conditions, so the majority of them are found with some degree of rust present. Sometimes, these rusted cents get confused for copper due to the similar brown appearance.

"The steel cents weight specifications are 2.7 grams, and they are magnetic. If they are too rusted, then the magnetic properties may be lost, but that still doesn't mean the coin is copper; it's just rusted steel at that point, but wishful thinking leads many people to believe they have a copper 1943 specimen, as copper is a non-ferrous, non-magnetic metal.

"There have been estimates of about 20-40, 1943 cents that were accidentally struck on bronze planchets from 1942 that were left over in hoppers/bins and erroneously made their way into the presses. These exceptionally rare bronze cents have been the subject of many coin hunts nationwide since the first one was found in 1947. Comic book ads only fueled the frenzy throughout the 1950's and 1960's."