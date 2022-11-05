Ask SAM: Why didn't the school system delay school last Tuesday because of fog?

Q: Tuesday morning visibility was terrible until mid-morning. Have officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools ever operated on a two-hour delay because of fog? If not, they may consider doing so in the future for safety precautions.

D.B.

Answer: Brent Campbell, the chief communications and external relations officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said that school officials look at the weather and talk with other officials when weather may be hazardous.

“We certainly take all factors into account when thinking about the safety of our bus drivers, employees who drive to work, and student drivers. Our Operations Team monitors the weather and monitors several factors, including visibility, into a decision to delay.

“In my 6 years here, we have not had an incident in which the visibility alone was to a level that warranted extreme caution or the need for a delay.

“We make these decisions carefully with our entire team and in consultation with the Forsyth County Emergency Management and state officials who offer National Weather Service weather forecasts and other information to help us make the best decision possible.

“The safety of our students and employees is a top priority,” Campbell said.

Q: I’m assuming these election signs all over the place are not recyclable. If I’m correct, what’s the most appropriate way to dispose of them come Wednesday?

R.B.

Answer: Helen Peplowski, the sustainability director for the City of Winston-Salem, said that the signs are not recyclable.

“Those are made of corrugated plastic, so they are not recyclable. Those, along with the metal stakes they go on, should be thrown in the trash.”

Q: I was watching the Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State football game Thursday night and must have missed what a Chanticleer is. What is it?

B.P.

Answer: You might think that because a college named Coastal Carolina used Chanticleer for its mascot, it would have something to do with the sea. You would be wrong.

According to the folks at Merriam-Webster dictionary, a chanticleer is primarily an old literary term used for a rooster.

It comes “from Old French ‘Chantecler,’ rooster in the 'Roman de Renart.'”

The Library of Congress says that Roman de Renart is one of the best-known groups of Medieval animal stories. It is a 26-chapter book written by various writers at the end of the 13th and beginning of the 14th centuries. The book gives human characteristics and feelings to animals. It also mocks humans. Aesop the fable writer was the inspiration for the series.

Another well-known character in the series is Reynard the Fox.

The first known use of the word was in the 14th century.

Henry David Thoreau and Herman Melville used the term in their novels.

“to brag as lustily as chanticleer in the morning, standing on his roost, if only to wake my neighbors up.” — Henry David Thoreau

“As to poor Crusoe in the self-same sea, no saint's bell pealed forth the lapse of week or month; each day went by unchallenged; no chanticleer announced those sultry dawns, no lowing herds those poisonous nights.” Herman Melville