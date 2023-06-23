Q: Why did Wake Forest University not play the super regionals baseball games at Truist Stadium downtown instead of playing at Couch Ballpark? I can think of lots of good reasons to use the bigger stadium downtown. J.A.H.

Answer: It came down to home-field advantage.

“We had a great atmosphere at David F. Couch Ballpark and that stadium gives our team a tremendous home-field advantage with the tremendous fan support and familiarity of our student-athletes from competing at The Couch all season long,” Will Pantages, a senior associate athletics director for communications, told SAM.

And if you’re curious: The Couch seats 3,823, while Truist seats 5,500.

Q: I received an email this week, supposedly from Social Security, saying they are not mailing statements anymore and wanting you to go to their link to update your address and information. Is this a scam? B.H.

Answer: It sounds like it could be a scam and if you think it is, the best thing to do is ignore and delete it. If you’re suspicious about an email, do not click on any links. Instead, go directly to the website that the email was supposedly sent from.

Social Security still mails statements, but encourages people to create a my Social Security account on its website, www.ssa.gov. The account is free and secure. Through it you can personalize it, check the status of your account anytime, request a replacement Social Security card, check current benefits if you are receiving Social Security or estimate what you will receive in the future.

You can also get proof that you are receiving benefits or not receiving benefits, get a benefits statement, set up or change your direct deposit and change your address.

“For workers age 60 and older who do not have a my Social Security account, we currently mail Social Security Statements three months prior to your birthday,” according to the website.

DAV chapter seeks volunteer drivers

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA.

For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000 ext. 21479 to leave your contact information.

Shredding

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Forsyth radio club to hold drill

The Forsyth Amateur Radio Club will hold its annual “Field Day” Saturday and Sunday at Hobby Park, 2301 W. Clemmonsville Road. The drill will be held from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday. The event is free.

Club members will be operating radios on various frequencies and will answer questions about amateur or “ham” radio. Visitors will be able to use the radios under the supervision of a club member.

For more information, go to www.w4nc.com.