Ask SAM: Why do I need to give my Social Security number to opt out of receiving junk mail?

Q: I sent the "opt-out of junk mail" request several months ago, yet, here I am shredding tons of junk mail. I went to the opt out email site, but they want my Social Security number and I do not feel comfortable giving that information. Why do they need the SSN to opt out of mail?

K.D.S.

Answer: There are a couple of groups that handle removing names from junk mail.

One is DMA Choice (DMAChoice.org), which is sponsored by the Association of National Advertisers. You can register online for a $2 processing fee, which is good for 10 years. You can also register by mail for a $3 processing fee, also good for 10 years. The registration form is found at DMAChoice.org.

This covers most all direct mail advertising. It will not stop mail from companies that you have an existing relationship with, nor will it stop advertising from local businesses. DMAChoice does not ask for Social Security numbers.

There is another opt-out, www.optoutprescreen.com, that is sponsored by the big four credit-reporting services (Equifax, Experian, Innovis and TransUnion) and is for stopping prescreened credit and insurance offers. It asks for Social Security numbers.

According to the website the reason for providing your Social Security number is to make sure the correct person is being removed.

“Your Social Security number and date of birth are not required to process your request. However, providing this information will help to ensure that we can successfully process your request.

“This website's security protocols and features are designed to protect your personal information from unauthorized access or alteration. As an added security measure, we only display the last four digits of your Social Security number on the confirmation screen.

“If you do not provide your Social Security number, we will attempt to process your request without this information.”

Optoutprescreen.com will remove names from prescreened credit and insurance offers only.

Q: I frequently get bottles of wine and other beverages that are in glass bottles delivered to my house. The bottles are in a protective box that has a molded interior to the size and shape of the bottle. The boxes are molded pulp. Can I put these in my recycling bin?

M.H.

Answer: Yes, said Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem.

“Material used to ship food products or in meal delivery services such as those that protect glass bottles or are used as insulation are all accepted in the city's curbside recycling program,” she said.

Q: I live in the city limits but have a rural mailbox at the road. Is it legal for companies delivering packages such as Amazon to leave packages in the mailbox rather than on your porch? I always thought the mailbox was for U.S. mail only.

D.B.

Answer: There are some exceptions to that rule.

Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, explained that its “carriers are the only delivery personnel authorized to deliver mail and packages to a mailbox. In some situations, private delivery companies contract with the Postal Service to deliver their items since we have the most expansive delivery network, delivering to every home and business in America.”

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.