Ask SAM: Why do I suddenly have to get my irrigation system inspected?

WSFC Utilities has partnered with BSI Online of Worth, Illinois, to identify and notify customers listed in our records as having backflow prevention assemblies. Letters are sent 30 days prior to the assembly testing due date. The letter displays the WSFC Utilities logo with a Worth, IL return address and a sample notice can be viewed at cityofws.org/2625/Backflow-Prevention. BSI Online also manages submission of test results and maintains the database required by the state.

These important requirements are designed to ensure protection of our water supply and avoid backflow contamination of both private and public water lines. Customers cover the cost of the test, which varies by type, size and location of assembly. Necessary repairs will also impact pricing. The cost to upload test results to BSI Online is $12 and is included in the charge from your testing company.

Customers should review the Registered Backflow Preventer Testing Companies PDF linked on cityofws.org/2625/Backflow-Prevention. WSFC Utilities will not recommend a testing company and as with all services, consumers should check references and compare prices.