Q: I see advertisements for the same company on TV constantly. They are on all of the major channels, many times throughout the day. They are constantly promoting the same old deals which are professed to expire soon but never do.

V.B.

Answer: Ads are important to TV stations.

Without advertising revenue, TV stations would not be able to pay salaries, other bills, or even stay on the air.

Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII, said it’s not unusual for a company to run lots of ads, especially when the ad is successful, which appears to be the case here.

“Our advertisers make their decisions to increase or decrease their marketing based on response to product,” she said. “While some viewers may see this advertiser’s saturation as problematic, clearly, their neighbors have responded positively to the ads and are purchasing the product.

“That’s why this advertiser continues to increase its awareness, utilizing the power of local broadcast,” she said.

Phone number update

The Helpline phone number for Legal Aid that was in the Ask SAM column Feb. 12 was not correct. It should be 866-219-5262.

Black History Month program

A science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the South Fork Recreation Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem.

Katherine Moore, the daughter of Katherine Johnson, who was a NASA mathematician whose life was part of the movie “Hidden Figures,” will talk about her mother’s accomplishments, including her calculations on orbital mechanics which ensured astronaut John Glenn’s successful flight into space on Friendship 7 in 1962. The talk will begin at 11:30 a.m.

There will be other speakers including doctors, scientists and engineers to promote and encourage STEM education for young people.

Admission is free.

Blessings box ribbon cutting

The Jerry Long Family YMCA will have a ribbon cutting for its Blessings Box at 11 a.m. Saturday. The box will contain nonperishable food items and basic toiletries for people who are in need. The Y’s Community Engagement Committee saw the need for the box, and it was created by the scouts in BSA Scouts Troop 964, an all-girl troop.

The YMCA is at 1150 S. Peacehaven Road, Clemmons. The box is in the Y’s first parking lot off Jessie Lane.

Community members can donate to the box by placing items in it or if it is full, items can be put in the overflow box in the lobby during normal business hours.

It’s getting closer

The Twin City Kiwanis Club will have its annual pancake jamboree from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Benton Convention Center, 300 W. Fifth St., in downtown Winston-Salem. PanJam ‘23, the club’s 63rd pancake jamboree, is back after being canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID pandemic. Club members plan to flip more than 10,000 pancakes during the jamboree, and the serving line will serve pancakes continuously during the day. In addition to all-you-can-eat pancakes, there will be sausage, and drinks.

The cost is $9 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. PanJam ‘23 is the club’s only fundraiser, and the proceeds will benefit local, nonprofit youth charities and a charity in Vietnam.