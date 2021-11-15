Ask SAM: Why do students at Wake Forest University 'roll the quad' after victories?

When we addressed this question before, Wake Forest’s Office of Sustainability described the tradition as “certainly wasteful” but that “from an environmental perspective, it is relatively benign.”

Other schools have similar traditions, often around homecoming time or when their team wins a major game.

Most are held outdoors, during the celebrations after a game victory or in the dead of night. But at the beginning of each men’s basketball season at John Brown University in Arkansas, there is something called “The TP Game,” in which students celebrate the team’s first points by throwing hundreds of rolls of toilet paper onto the court.

As to where the whole tradition of throwing toilet paper into trees started in the first place, that’s lost to history. One practical joker started it as a cheap, quick way of pranking someone, and others followed suit.

Toilet paper on a roll has been around since 1890, when it was introduced by the Scott Paper Co. SAM guesses the prank came along soon thereafter.

It’s technically littering, and could also be considered trespassing in some places, but many people view it as harmless mischief.