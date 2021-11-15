 Skip to main content
Ask SAM: Why do students at Wake Forest University 'roll the quad' after victories?
Q: Why do students at Wake Forest University roll the trees on Hearn Plaza after wins? I’ve always been curious about that.

C.C.

Answer: Wake students have been “rolling the quad,” now Hearn Plaza, a lot lately, with the football team at 9-1.

And the tradition has been around for decades.

The tradition of “rolling the quad” — covering the center of the campus with streamers of white tissue — has been in place at least as far back as 1961, a few years after the university’s 1956 move from the town of Wake Forest to Winston-Salem.

“On the old campus, students used to ring the bell in Wait Hall, an administration building,” Ed Hendricks, a professor of history at Wake Forest who died in 2015, said in a 2006 article. “There was a bell pull that anyone could access, including students. When the university moved here, there were bells in Wait Chapel but no bell pull. Students had to find a new way to celebrate.”

Before Wake Forest’s move, according to that article, students at Reynolds High School had been rolling trees to celebrate victories, and Wake students, some of whom were RJR alumni, may have adopted that tradition.

“At first, students were the primary rollers, but as the tradition became more firmly established, alumni and their families also raced to Hearn Plaza (the quad) to be among the first to drape the trees in white,” according to the article.

When we addressed this question before, Wake Forest’s Office of Sustainability described the tradition as “certainly wasteful” but that “from an environmental perspective, it is relatively benign.”

Other schools have similar traditions, often around homecoming time or when their team wins a major game.

Most are held outdoors, during the celebrations after a game victory or in the dead of night. But at the beginning of each men’s basketball season at John Brown University in Arkansas, there is something called “The TP Game,” in which students celebrate the team’s first points by throwing hundreds of rolls of toilet paper onto the court.

As to where the whole tradition of throwing toilet paper into trees started in the first place, that’s lost to history. One practical joker started it as a cheap, quick way of pranking someone, and others followed suit.

Toilet paper on a roll has been around since 1890, when it was introduced by the Scott Paper Co. SAM guesses the prank came along soon thereafter.

It’s technically littering, and could also be considered trespassing in some places, but many people view it as harmless mischief.

Reader S.D. shared a memory of decorating with toilets paper a few years back: “I taught high school in another state. One morning I went out to retrieve the paper only to find three rolls of toilet paper stacked up supporting a sign reading: ‘We could have, but we didn’t.’ What a fun memory after all these years.”

Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

