Ask SAM: Why do they still make the 'don't smoke' on airplanes announcements?

“My friend and I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who responded so quickly when she had a medical emergency while having lunch at Village Tavern, Reynolda Village, on June 29. The Village Tavern staff, as well as four lovely ladies at the next table, were so attentive and concerned as they offered assistance until the first responders and EMTs arrived. The ladies also insisted on paying for our lunch, which was unexpected but much appreciated. I’m glad to report my friend is doing well now. We appreciate so much the kindness and attention shown by all.”