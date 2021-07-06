Ask SAM: Why do they still make the 'don't smoke' on airplanes announcements?

Q: On a recent airplane flight it occurred to me that smoking on planes has been prohibited in the United States for more than 20 years. Yet, at the beginning of every flight, there is a lengthy announcement regarding the prohibition. It even includes the message that disabling a lavatory smoke detector is a crime, and so on. Why is this still done when clearly no one is expecting to smoke on a plane?
S.V.
Answer: People still try to smoke on planes, and federal law also says airline crews have to announce it.
Emma Duncan, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration, explained the reasons behind continuing to make the “don’t smoke” announcement.
“Smoking on an aircraft, including the use of e-cigarette devices, is a violation of federal regulation. Passengers must be advised of that. The passenger briefing is required by federal regulation (§ 121.571(a)(1)(i)).
“Additionally, the FAA enforces such violations through civil penalties under its current zero-tolerance policy.”
According to a June 14 press release from the FAA, the agency is proposing to fine a passenger, $10,300, for lighting up an e-cigarette and also for not following a flight attendants’ instructions on an Alaska Airlines flight from Boise, Idaho, to Los Angeles on Feb. 3.
“The FAA alleges the passenger smoked an e-cigarette in the airplane lavatory, which activated the lavatory smoke detector system. The FAA further alleges the passenger walked through the cabin without his facemask over his mouth and nose, and repeatedly ignored flight attendants’ instructions to wear his facemask properly.”
Q: I read with interest the question and answer about the completion of I-77 north and southbound. I and some of my friends were wondering if the portion that has been finished is the final complete product? If so, it leaves much to be desired. To be a new highway it is so rough in both directions that it will jar your teeth right out. I sure hope this is not the final product.
I.H.
Answer: The ride will get smoother.
Michael Pettyjohn, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Yadkin, Surry, Wilkes, Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga, Avery, and Caldwell counties, said the work isn’t quite finished.
“The current is surface is not the final product. The concrete will have diamond grinding that will smooth out the ride. The contractor plans to start this process on portions of the project in July.”
Q: When will the Reynolda Gardens greenhouse reopen to the public?
B.B.
Answer: A spokesperson for Reynolda Gardens said that they hope to reopen in the fall, but a definite date has not been set.
Update
SAM has received some questions about whether there will be a HanesBrand sale this year. A spokesperson for Hanes said that no sale is planned for 2021.
Thank you
“My friend and I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who responded so quickly when she had a medical emergency while having lunch at Village Tavern, Reynolda Village, on June 29. The Village Tavern staff, as well as four lovely ladies at the next table, were so attentive and concerned as they offered assistance until the first responders and EMTs arrived. The ladies also insisted on paying for our lunch, which was unexpected but much appreciated. I’m glad to report my friend is doing well now. We appreciate so much the kindness and attention shown by all.”
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101