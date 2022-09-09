Ask SAM: Why do we have a 743 area code?

Q: When did Winston-Salem get the 743 area code and why?

S.J.

Answer: The reason is to increase the number of phone numbers available to be issued. In 2000, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the agency that assigns area codes, warned that the Triad area was running low on available numbers with the 336 area code. Over the years, the demand for new numbers slowed, and made using the overlay area code unnecessary.

In the past, when an area started running out of numbers, the area would be split off and assigned a new area code. In an eight-year period this area went from 919 to 910 and finally 336 in 1998. Now, instead of splitting off an area, an overlay area code is issued. The 743 area code was assigned to the 336 area code.

The Charlotte and Raleigh areas have had overlays for many years. The Triangle area has 919 and 984 area codes. The Charlotte area has 704 and 980 area codes.

The N.C. Utilities Commission approved the overlay in August 2014, calling it “the most efficient, most effective and least disruptive of the four alternatives presented,” according to an August 2014 Winston-Salem Journal article.

The transition to the 743 area code began in October 2015. In April 2016 10-digit dialing became mandatory to make a local phone call. New numbers assigned starting in May 2016 might have the 743 area code or might be assigned the 336 area code.

Q: Will the lyrics to God Save the Queen change because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

F.S.

Answer: Yes, according to inews.co.uk, the lyrics will be changed from God Save the Queen to God Save the King.

Here are the updated lyrics:

“God save our gracious King,

“Long live our noble King,

“God save the King!

“Send him victorious,

“Happy and glorious,

“Long to reign over us,

“God save the King!”

In addition, British money has the monarch pictured on it. According to NPR, “The Bank of England said notes featuring Queen Elizabeth II will still be considered legal money that can be exchanged. It said it will make an additional announcement about the country's existing notes ‘once the period of mourning has been observed.’"

According to inews.co.uk royal cypher, the official monogram on royal and state documents, and on other items including mailboxes, will be changed. For Queen Elizabeth II, it was ER with a crown between the letters. A new royal cypher will be created for King Charles.

Royal update

After the answer Friday about visits from the British royal family to North Carolina, Andrew Mackie, a local historian, told us that Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's only daughter, visited Manteo in 1984 to begin the three-year celebration of the 400th anniversary of the founding of the colony on Roanoke Island.

Mackie was Yadkin County's representative to the state anniversary commission and was at the celebration. He said that the princess and Gov. Jim Hunt unveiled a granite marker on July 13, 1984. The princess also visited the Elizabethan gardens, the restored Fort Raleigh, and toured the Elizabeth II, the restored ship that is representative of the type of ship that the settlers came over on.

Shredding event today

The VFW Auxiliary to Post 5352, 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Donations are accepted and will be used toward veteran projects.