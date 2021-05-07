Ask SAM: Why does Duke Energy charge a fee for using credit/debit cards for payment?

Q: Why does Duke Energy have an $8 charge if you want to pay by credit card or even a debit card? Other services do not, including AT&T, Piedmont Natural Gas, and City of Winston-Salem for water. With the poor mail service, checks mailed may not get there by the due date.

B.M.

Answer: Jimmy Flythe, the west region director for government and community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas, explained the fees and what Duke Energy has done during the pandemic.

“Credit and debit card convenience fees are paid by the customer using the service as defined in North Carolina’s rules and regulations governing utility operations.

“These fees cover the processing costs associated with handling credit card and electronic debit payments. No part of the convenience fee goes to Duke Energy.”

“At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, we received approval to waive credit and debit card convenience fees for residential accounts only. And as of April 5, this fee has been eliminated for Duke Energy Carolinas residential customers. Non-residential customers have several “no fee” options including traditional mail and automatic bank draft.”