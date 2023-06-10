Q: Why is the Wake Forest baseball field being referred to as “The Couch”? A.C.

Answer: When the Winston-Salem minor league baseball team moved to its present home, Truist Park, and changed its name to the Dash, Wake Forest University bought the stadium, formerly known as Ernie Shore Field, from the City of Winston-Salem.

According to godeacs.com, the website for Wake Forest athletics, in 2016 the ballpark was renamed David F. Couch Ballpark in honor of Couch, a 1984 WFU graduate and former Demon Deacon baseball player.

“Couch made the lead gift toward the new $14 million Player Development Center, which opened in February 2017,” according to the website.

The official name of the complex is Gene Hooks Field at David F. Couch Ballpark. Hooks was the athletics director at the university from 1964 to 1992. He was the baseball coach from 1957 to 1959.

In an early construction project a new scoreboard was built in left field. It’s a manual scoreboard with Plexiglass openings for the inning statistics and game scores.

“The scoreboard has LED lights for balls, strikes, outs and hit/error denotations, and it also has a climate-controlled interior. The manual scoreboard requires 191 individual signs to cover all possible variations of scores and team names,” according to godeacs.com.

The stadium has undergone several additions and renovations. There’s a 41,000 square-foot facility that houses a locker room, lounge, kitchen, and a training room. The home bullpen and dugout have been renovated and include a pitching lab that can analyze the motions of the players.

Plans call for the construction of an indoor batting facility, a video conferencing room and offices for the coaching staff.

Q: My daily commute to work takes me right past Glenn High School on Union Cross Road. Twice a year, for several years now, the football field, parking lot lights, and softball field lights are completely on during homecoming week and graduation week all night long. I would assume this is to curtail any sort of vandalism by rival teams or someone set on disrupting graduation. Is this a practice at all of the high schools in the county? Is this the most cost effective way to protect county assets? Has there been vandalism in the past which has led to the school running the lights all night now. What is the cost to taxpayers to have all of the lights on all night long? S.R.

Answer: Your assumption is correct, according to Brent Campbell, the chief communications and external relations officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

“We have found that leaving the lights on during those weeks does minimize vandalism which historically has happened during those particular events. Leaving the lights on has proven far cheaper than trying to replace physical parts of the facilities that could be damaged and is also more cost effective than hiring 24-hour security protection for that single location and single time period.

“WS/FCS has entered into a multiyear contract with an energy conservation company and will be working toward better solutions to conserve energy across the district, while doing everything possible to continue protecting our assets,” Campbell said.