Ask SAM: Why does the Winston-Salem Fire Department show wrecks and fires on its social media?

“The root cause of America’s fire problem is that Americans don’t fear fire. Fire happens to someone else. Fires burn on the other side of town. The fire department’s social media postings serve to educate the public that automobile crashes and fires happen often, and the consequences are severe,” Mayo said.

Q: I called City Link at 311 on Jan. 4 to report a stop sign lying on the ground and requesting it be fixed. It has been more than a week and it still isn’t fixed. Police cars, city workers have gone through the intersection many times, does it take an accident to get this small task taken care of. The sign is at the intersection of Wood-leigh and Union streets.

Answer: In this case, apparently something fell through the cracks. The good news is, the stop sign is back in its proper place.

Laura Whitaker of the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, explained how the system is supposed to work.

“Normally, when a stop sign issue is reported to City Link it is treated as an emergency repair. City Link will make a direct call to Traffic Maintenance, or on-call staff, if reported after hours.