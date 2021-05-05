Ask SAM: Why does Winston-Salem allow gun shows at the fairgrounds?

“This means that when local governments have facilities, such as the Education Building, that are made available for rental, the government cannot pick and choose as to which events will be allowed — with the exception that the grounds cannot be rented for any purpose or use that is prohibited by law.

“As gun shows are commercial activities allowed by law, the city cannot rent this property to others but refuse to rent it for a gun show. The city does, however, take measures to address safety during these events. The site has signage outlining applicable state and federal firearms laws, and both city staff and security personnel are onsite to monitor the events.”

Applications are being accepted for City of Winston-Salem University

The City of Winston-Salem is accepting applications for its free City of Winston-Salem University. It will be held for 11 weeks starting Aug. 26. Classes will meet Thursday evenings for three hours.

The in-person program gives residents a better understanding of city government. They will explain the responsibilities of various city departments and the city government's role in the community.