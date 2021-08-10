Ask SAM: Why doesn't the city of Winston-Salem build a bike trail on the rail line on Stratford Road?

Q: I’ve never seen a train on the railroad that runs along Stratford Road. Is it actually in use? If not, has the city ever considered converting that railroad line into a walking/biking trail?

P.L.

Answer: Railway companies do not give up right-of-ways very often.

Matthew Burczyk, the bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said that he gets this question very often about this rail line.

“While the rail line is inactive, Norfolk Southern has not abandoned it, so there is no opportunity for us to pursue a trail at this time.

“Contrast that with the experience we have had to date with NCDOT Rail and the Long Branch Trail. NCDOT Rail has been a willing partner in that process and as a result, we have been able to construct a trail and now have plans to extend it along that rail corridor.

“We definitely recognize the value of rail-trail projects, but can only pursue them where we have a willing railroad agency as a partner.”