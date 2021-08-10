Ask SAM: Why doesn't the city of Winston-Salem build a bike trail on the rail line on Stratford Road?

Q: I’ve never seen a train on the railroad that runs along Stratford Road. Is it actually in use? If not, has the city ever considered converting that railroad line into a walking/biking trail?
Answer: Railway companies do not give up right-of-ways very often.
Matthew Burczyk, the bicycle and pedestrian coordinator for the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said that he gets this question very often about this rail line.
“While the rail line is inactive, Norfolk Southern has not abandoned it, so there is no opportunity for us to pursue a trail at this time.
“Contrast that with the experience we have had to date with NCDOT Rail and the Long Branch Trail. NCDOT Rail has been a willing partner in that process and as a result, we have been able to construct a trail and now have plans to extend it along that rail corridor.
“We definitely recognize the value of rail-trail projects, but can only pursue them where we have a willing railroad agency as a partner.”
Q: I have a large compost pile where I put my leaves, yard waste and non-meat/dairy kitchen waste. Recently I read that you shouldn’t mulch your leaves. I use my mower and bag them, because pollinators might be in the leaves in the fall. Mulching the leaves allows me to put all of my leaves in the pile so that the overall volume is reduced. Is it harmful to chop up the leaves like this? I use all of my compost each year in my yard. I’m looking forward to the fall and collecting the leaves again.
Answer: Tim Hambrick, an area agent for the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension office, said, “I don’t know what your reader read regarding composting leaves so I can’t speak to that. However, it is pretty common practice to compost leaves and I’m not aware of anything overly detrimental to this practice.
“It would probably be a good idea to have a soil test run on areas receiving compost every third year or so just to monitor the fertility situation. Compost should add nutrients and might affect soil pH, thereby changing fertilizer additions over time.
“The only real negative I can see to chopping the leaves is they may “pack” more when piled to compost, especially if wet. A lack of oxygen might slow down the decomposition process. Turning the pile a time or two could certainly help alleviate that issue.”
Q: There is a small cemetery located on Harper Spring Drive in Clemmons. It is located between two houses. What is the history of this cemetery?
Answer: The cemetery is the Boyer-Harper Cemetery. The area where it’s located is now Springwood Farms subdivision, but it was originally a family farm owned by the Boyer and Holder families.
According to Findagrave.com there are 12 marked graves and several unmarked graves and fieldstones. The graves are from the 19th century and are becoming illegible.
The oldest marked grave is Zephaniah Harper who was born in 1750 and died in 1830. The most recent is Anna Holder Boyer, who was born Oct. 21, 1811 and died June 9, 1889.
