Ask SAM: Why doesn't the local recycling program accept wide mouth plastic jars?

Q: You have mentioned several times in your column that plastic bottles with openings that are not smaller than the bottom of the bottle are not accepted for recycling even though they have the recycle information on them. It would be nice to have an explanation as to why this is so, because it makes no sense to me.
L.K.
Answer: As we’ve written before, not all plastics can be recycled. Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem explained how the plastic recycling works.
“The recycle information on the bottom of various items does not necessarily mean that those items are recyclable in all local programs.
“Items like this are produced by companies who send their products to many different places. In some of those places, there may be a market or a local solution to recycle that material, but that isn't the case in every city.
“The numbers inside of the recycle symbol are there to identify the type of plastic resin an item is made from, so mills and other markets will know how that item will break down. Not all plastics break down the same way and therefore they can’t all be part of the same recycling process.
“In order for the company to profit from the collected material, they decide to accept the most profitable material in recycling programs like ours, which is ultimately why only plastic bottles with openings smaller than the base are accepted.
“Another reason Waste Management doesn’t recycle by number is because there isn’t a market for every kind of plastic that would be profitable to the companies like Waste Management who are responsible for selling material to the markets.”
The waste transfer station in Greensboro will accept the wide mouth plastic jars for recycling.
It is located at 6310 Burnt Poplar Road, Greensboro. The cost is $10 per car. It's free for Guilford County residents.
The station's hours are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Center officials recommend arriving at least 30 minutes before closing time to allow enough time to unload materials.
For more information, go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/transfer-station.
Historic marker applications
The Forsyth County Historic Resources Commission is accepting applications for historic markers to be installed during 2022. The deadline for submission is Oct. 31.
The site, event, or organization being recognized must be more than 50 years old. Recognition of an individual must be posthumous, and the person’s contribution to local history must be at least 50 years old.
The subject of the marker may not currently be recognized in Forsyth County by any other marker program, either public or private.
The Commission may award two markers for sites within the City of Winston-Salem, one marker for a site in the unincorporated areas of Forsyth County, and up to two self-funded markers. Self-funded markers cost approximately $2500 and may be located anywhere in Forsyth County; they must meet the same qualifications as government-funded markers.
Applications may be submitted as a PDF by email to preservation@cityofws.org.
Applications and information about the program are available at cityofws.org/1366/Historic-Marker-Program.
