Ask SAM: Why doesn't the local recycling program accept wide mouth plastic jars?

Q: You have mentioned several times in your column that plastic bottles with openings that are not smaller than the bottom of the bottle are not accepted for recycling even though they have the recycle information on them. It would be nice to have an explanation as to why this is so, because it makes no sense to me.

L.K.

Answer: As we’ve written before, not all plastics can be recycled. Helen Peplowski, the director of sustainability for the City of Winston-Salem explained how the plastic recycling works.

“The recycle information on the bottom of various items does not necessarily mean that those items are recyclable in all local programs.

“Items like this are produced by companies who send their products to many different places. In some of those places, there may be a market or a local solution to recycle that material, but that isn't the case in every city.

“The numbers inside of the recycle symbol are there to identify the type of plastic resin an item is made from, so mills and other markets will know how that item will break down. Not all plastics break down the same way and therefore they can’t all be part of the same recycling process.