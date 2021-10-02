Ask SAM: Why doesn't the WSFCS system put metal detectors in all the schools?

Q: Why aren't metal detectors placed at entrances to all schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County System? Surely costs are not a factor.
Answer: School system officials are looking at various ways to protect students and staff.
Brent Campbell, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School chief marketing and communications officer, explains what the system is doing for safety.
“Metal detectors are something the district continues to consider. Currently all middle and high schools have at least one handheld metal detecting wand.
“The larger schools have more. These are used in the event of a student search, or in other scenarios, most recently to scan people entering our largest athletic events, soccer, basketball and football.
“As the district continually looks at improvements, Superintendent Tricia McManus has already started conversations with a national school security expert, and all options, including metal detectors, are on the table.
“Since our schools do have numerous — in some cases nearly 100 — doors and open entry points, it will take careful consideration and planning if metal detectors were to be recommended as a part of ongoing updates to security plans.”
Q: Would you provide an update on the status of the eastern leg of the beltway? It was planned to be completed from Kernersville to University Parkway by the end of 2021, the last leg by 2022.
Answer: Pat Ivey, the division engineer for N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, brought us up to date on the Northern Beltway:
• Future I-74 is complete and open to traffic from U.S. 421/Salem Parkway to U.S. 311/New Walkertown Road.
• Future I-74 from U.S. 311/New Walkertown Road to U.S. 52 is under construction and currently on schedule for opening by the end of 2022.
• Future I-74 from U.S. 421/Salem Parkway to I-40 — contract will be awarded in December 2021 (completion date not yet known)
• Future I-74 from I-40 to I-74 — contract will be awarded in October 2022. (completion date not yet known, but will be completed in conjunction with the section from U.S. 421 to I-40)
Motorcycle safety course offered
Surry Community College is offering two motorcycle safety courses. The Basic Rider Course teaches the skills needed to operate a motorcycle in traffic. The course consists of classroom and driving range activities.
Students will learn straight-line handling, safe stopping procedures, proper shifting and cornering techniques, as well as hazard avoidance skills such as swerving and quick stopping.
Upon successful completion of the Basic Rider Course, students will earn a skills waiver card for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. This means NCDMV will not require you to take its motorcycle riding test. You will still be required to visit a local NCDMV office and take the written exam before being issued a motorcycle endorsement.
Courses will be offered Oct. 15 through 17 and Nov. 12 through 14. Each class will meet from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. These will be the last safety courses until March 2022. The courses will meet at the SCC main campus, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.
Tuition for the course is $175.
For more information about this class or to register, call Matt Aschemeyer at (336) 386-3240.
