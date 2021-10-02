Ask SAM: Why doesn't the WSFCS system put metal detectors in all the schools?

Q: Would you provide an update on the status of the eastern leg of the beltway? It was planned to be completed from Kernersville to University Parkway by the end of 2021, the last leg by 2022.

— J.D.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the division engineer for N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, brought us up to date on the Northern Beltway:

• Future I-74 is complete and open to traffic from U.S. 421/Salem Parkway to U.S. 311/New Walkertown Road.

• Future I-74 from U.S. 311/New Walkertown Road to U.S. 52 is under construction and currently on schedule for opening by the end of 2022.

• Future I-74 from U.S. 421/Salem Parkway to I-40 — contract will be awarded in December 2021 (completion date not yet known)

• Future I-74 from I-40 to I-74 — contract will be awarded in October 2022. (completion date not yet known, but will be completed in conjunction with the section from U.S. 421 to I-40)

