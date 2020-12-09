Ask SAM: Why doesn't this house have construction permits?

Q: There is a house on Old Salisbury Road, Winston-Salem, and according to the permit office there has been no permit applied for. This house has added approximately 450 square feet, new crawl space/basement, and new roof. My question is why are they still working on the house?

Answer: Amy Lanier, a senior zoning inspector for Planning and Development Services for the City of Winston-Salem, is familiar with the situation. Here’s what she had to say, “I received a complaint around mid-September originally. The work that was being done at that time did not require a permit. I spoke with the owner and explained that if the retaining wall he was replacing exceeded a certain height he would need a permit. Also at that time the only other work/repair being done was replacement of the roof covering (shingles). I closed the case. Then in late November I saw more work was being done that would require a permit so I sent a letter to the owner. He actually called me and I sent him the information to get started on the permitting process. If he does not follow through I will issue a Notice of Violation.”