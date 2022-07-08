Ask SAM: Why has work stopped on the median at Cherry Street and University Parkway?

Q: What is the status of the median change at Cherry Street and University Parkway? The barrels have been around for many months and there has not been any work on the project in at least three months.

D.W.

Answer: As with a lot of repair projects, you run into unanticipated problems. That’s the case with this project. Marcus Kiser, a resident engineer with the N.C. Department of Transportation, explains what’s going on with the work.

“We ran into an unexpected conflict with the storm drain system and had to make some design changes and order more reinforced concrete pipe. The pipe had a delivery time of six weeks and we ordered it about a month ago. We anticipate starting as soon as the material arrives.”

Q: Due to death and marriage, we need new living wills and medical powers of attorney. Where can we get them?

L.M.

Answer: Trellis Supportive Care has free advance directive workshops.

The workshops are offered in-person and online. The in-person sessions are at 1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.

The online session will be via the Zoom video-conferencing platform at 1 p.m. each Tuesday.

Attendees will be able to complete their living will and health-care power of attorney. Completing these documents will allow someone to be your voice if you can’t speak for yourself about your health care.

For more information or to register for either workshop, call Karen Lawler at 336-331-1232 or email KLawler@TrellisSupport.org.

For more information about advance care planning, go to www.Gotplans123.org.

Q: For years my neighbor has thrown pine cones and limbs into the street. When it rains as it has lately the water washes the items he threw into the street in front of my property. I have had to get the trash up and put it up the yard waste container. When I confronted him he replies that the other neighbors do it, so it is OK for him to do it. What is the city ordinance pertaining to throwing yard waste into the street. What city department do I contact to have someone to speak to him.

G.D.

Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem, said that information about the collection of residential trash and other items is in chapter 26 of the City of Winston-Salem Municode (Code of Ordinances).

“26-6 (j)Yard trash mobile roll-out containers. These containers, as defined in subsection 26-1(3)e., shall be placed at the curb line for collection. No more than three yard trash containers will be collected at each residence. (1) No regularly scheduled collections shall be made by the city from vacant lots for any accumulations of garbage, trash, bulky items, junk, non-regulation brush or yard trash. Any accumulation of solid waste is the responsibility of the property owner as provided in this Code.”

Campbell said that “Brush should be placed at the curb, not in the street. There is no way for us to control debris that washes away. However, if a resident is improperly placing waste on their property for collection by the city, we can have Code Enforcement take a look.”

To begin that process, call City Link at 311 or 336-727-8000 to generate a service request.