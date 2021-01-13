Ask SAM: Why impeach Trump again?

Q: President Trump has already been impeached once and he still held office, so why was he allowed to continue his job. If nothing is done to remove an official from office, then why bother trying to impeach him again. Sounds like a waste of time.

L.K.

Answer: Daniel Prosterman, a history professor at Salem College explained how the impeachment process works: "These questions get to the heart of the impeachment process! In essence the House's decision to impeach is akin to presenting charges of a crime, or a high crime and misdemeanor in the context of a sitting president. The Senate then decides whether to convict based upon the evidence presented by the House. In President Trump's case, the House approved articles of impeachment but the Senate voted against conviction, allowing Trump to remain in office. In the current context, the Senate might vote to convict after Trump leaves office. But, per the language of the Constitution, the Senate may also vote to disqualify Trump from ever again holding federal office. That decision would remove Trump's federal pension and the ability for him to run again in 2024."

Q: I have heard that the mayor of Rural Hall, Tim Flinchum, attended the rally turned riot in Washington. How can we confirm the correct information?

D.G.