Ask SAM: Why is Dec. 26 called Boxing Day?

Q: Why is the day after Christmas known as "Boxing Day"? Does it have anything to do with getting rid of gift boxes?
J.T.
Answer: Boxing Day dates from the Middle Ages. It is a holiday in several countries, including Britain, Australia and Canada. It's a tradition of giving to the needy on the day after Christmas.
One theory for the name of Boxing Day is that churches would open their alms box (in which people had put gifts or money) on that day and distribute the contents to the poor.
Working tradespeople had adopted the custom of saving up their tips in a box, to be opened on Dec. 26.
Later, hordes of neighborhood-service providers would show up at the doors of the rich, asking for a Christmas box, according to the "Encyclopedia of Christmas" by Tanya Gulevich.
The custom of tipping service workers is still around, but it's no longer associated with Boxing Day.
According to an article on Time magazine's website, another origin possibility can be found in the song "Good King Wenceslas."
"According to the Christmas carol, Wenceslas, who was Duke of Bohemia in the early 10th century, was surveying his land on St. Stephen's Day — Dec. 26 — when he saw a poor man gathering wood in the middle of a snowstorm," according to the article.
"Moved, the king gathered up surplus food and wine and carried them through the blizzard to the peasant's door. The alms-giving tradition has always been closely associated with the Christmas season — hence the canned-food drives and Salvation Army Santas that pepper our neighborhoods during the winter — but King Wenceslas' good deed came the day after Christmas, when the English poor received most of their charity.
"King Wenceslas didn't start Boxing Day, but the Church of England might have. During Advent, Anglican parishes displayed a box into which churchgoers put their monetary donations. On the day after Christmas, the boxes were broken open and their contents distributed among the poor, thus giving rise to the term Boxing Day. Maybe."
In recent years, Boxing Day has also become a shopping holiday to take advantage of after-Christmas sales. It also coincides with a Christian holiday celebrated around the same time known as St. Stephen's Day. St. Stephen was the first Christian martyr.
"The Irish still refer to the holiday as St. Stephen's Day," according to Time, "and they have their own tradition called hunting the wren, in which boys fasten a fake wren to a pole and parade it through town. Also known as Wren Day, the tradition supposedly dates to 1601, to the Battle of Kinsale, in which the Irish tried to sneak up on English invaders but were betrayed by the song of an overly vocal wren — although this legend's veracity is also highly debated. Years ago, a live wren was hunted and killed for the parade, but modern sentiments deemed it too gruesome.
"The Bahamas celebrate Boxing Day with a street parade and festival called Junkanoo, in which traditional rhythmic dancers called gombeys fill the streets with their elaborate costumes and headdresses."
Update
Mary Giunca, the public information officer for the Forsyth County Public Library, sent this update on the N.C. Cardinal resource sharing system.
“We've just gotten this bit of good news from NC Cardinal: Customers can now place holds for materials throughout NC Cardinal. The company is still recovering from a shipping disruption that may cause delays filling holds over the holidays. Resource sharing should return to normal by Jan. 3, 2022.”
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101