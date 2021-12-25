Ask SAM: Why is Dec. 26 called Boxing Day?

"Moved, the king gathered up surplus food and wine and carried them through the blizzard to the peasant's door. The alms-giving tradition has always been closely associated with the Christmas season — hence the canned-food drives and Salvation Army Santas that pepper our neighborhoods during the winter — but King Wenceslas' good deed came the day after Christmas, when the English poor received most of their charity.

"King Wenceslas didn't start Boxing Day, but the Church of England might have. During Advent, Anglican parishes displayed a box into which churchgoers put their monetary donations. On the day after Christmas, the boxes were broken open and their contents distributed among the poor, thus giving rise to the term Boxing Day. Maybe."

In recent years, Boxing Day has also become a shopping holiday to take advantage of after-Christmas sales. It also coincides with a Christian holiday celebrated around the same time known as St. Stephen's Day. St. Stephen was the first Christian martyr.