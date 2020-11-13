Ask SAM: Why is Friday the 13th so creepy?

It's Friday the 13th, traditionally a day when superstitious folks get even more worried than normal.

Friday the 13th is a confluence of two superstitions, the fear of Fridays and the fear of the number 13.

Though Fridays are often looked on well, since that's the end of the work week for many people, that day of the week has been associated with bad fortune since at least as early as the 14th century, when, in "The Canterbury Tales," Geoffrey Chaucer wrote, "And on a Friday fell all this mischance."

References to Friday being an ominous day became even more popular in the 17th century. According to the Oxford Dictionary of Superstitions, you shouldn't marry, leave for a trip, move into a new house or begin a new project on a Friday.

The number 13, meanwhile, has also been associated with trouble for centuries. The theories why that number is so bad include that there were 13 people at the Last Supper; that, in numerology, 12 is considered a number of completeness and 13 is therefore one past it; and that in Norse mythology, the god Loki caused mayhem as an uninvited 13th guest at a gathering. Some buildings even skip from the 12th to the 14th floors in the official naming.