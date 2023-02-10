Q: I think Give a Kid a Coat is a great service to the community. I’m curious why it takes place toward the end of winter instead of at the beginning of coat wearing season. Are the coats collected in the current drive saved for the next cold weather season? — J.L.

Answer: Alex Jarrell, the marketing director for A Cleaner World, explained how the process works.

“We begin cleaning donations during the last week of December so that there is inventory ready to begin as the campaign kicks off in early January. Historically, January-February are the coldest months and the biggest need for jackets.

“If there are any coats left over after the winter, the Salvation Army will hang on to them in case there are needs throughout the year, but they do a wonderful job of getting coats that were received distributed throughout the campaign,” Jarrell said.

Saturday is the last day to donate a coat this year. Take a new or gently used coat to any A Cleaner World in the Triad and they will take it from there.

Black History MonthLillian McDaniel Bonner was the first Black woman and among the first women hired by the Winston-Salem Police Department in 1952.

Their assignment was to check parking meters and write tickets. In 1966, the department started a Community Services Unit, one of the first of its kind in the country, and Bonner was assigned to the unit.

Bonner was born in Lee County, S.C., and moved to Winston-Salem as a child to live with an older brother after her father died. She was a graduate of Atkins High School and attended Winston-Salem Teachers College, now Winston-Salem State University.

From her first office on Clark Avenue and later in various places in the city, she helped people with a variety of problems. In a 1966 interview, Bonner recounted some of the problems she and her unit saw in just the first three months it was in existence.

One was a man who had developed a heart condition and could no longer support his family. Bonner helped his wife find work and a less expensive place to live.

She also found an elderly, homeless woman a place to live.

Bonner retired from the police department in September 1982 after 30 years of service.

She told a reporter in a story about her retirement that when she was writing tickets, a man came up to her as she was writing a ticket for his illegally parked car. He became verbally abusive when she continued to write the ticket.

“I didn’t say anything. I kept doing what I was doing and when I got through with the ticket, I said, ‘Sir, do you feel better? Now, you have a nice day.’

“And I just hung the ticket on his windshield and kept walking.

“Years later, he said to me that he was just hoping I would have just said something so he could have actually punched me. I don’t much think he really wanted to do that, though.”

Bonner said the man later told her that his life had changed after that day.

“To me, that meant a lot,” Bonner said.

Bonner summed up her career at the police department by saying, “You can imagine that during a period of 30 years, you’ve helped some. You’ve hurt some, too … because I’ve had to do my duty as a police officer, although I’ve always tried to believe in teaching first, and penalizing later.”

Bonner died Jan. 12, 2000, at the age of 76.