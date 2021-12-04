Ask SAM: Why is liquor sold the way it is in North Carolina?

Q: I was wondering: Is there a movement to get rid of the ABC store system? I was shocked after moving to North Carolina a few years ago to find that we were forced to shop at government-run stores. Who do I need to vote for so I can buy liquor at Costco?

T.S.

Answer: Today is the 88th anniversary of the repeal of prohibition, so in honor of that occasion we’ll look at alcohol sales in North Carolina. Prohibition lasted from Jan. 17, 1920 to Dec. 5, 1933, when the 21st amendment to the Constitution was ratified.

Alcohol sales are controlled by the state of North Carolina under N.C. General Statute 18B. Here is a short history of alcohol sales from the ABC Commission of North Carolina, the board that oversees alcohol sales. The commission is part of the N.C. Department of Public Safety and reports directly to the governor.

In 1935, the N.C. Legislature authorized Gov. John C.B. Ehringhaus to appoint a commission to study how alcohol sales would be handled in the state.

After looking at what other states were doing, the commission recommended to the General Assembly in 1937 that a monopoly system would be the best and it was enacted.