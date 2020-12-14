Ask SAM: Why is my mail delivery slow?

Q: What is going on with the postal service in Greensboro? Service has always been slow, but for the past few weeks, it has slowed to a crawl. I subscribe to USA Today, which has to be delivered in my area by mail. I have not received a copy in over two weeks. I was still getting political mail as of Nov. 23. I received a proxy notice for a business meeting which was held 10 days prior. Magazines are arriving 10-15 days late, if at all.
Answer: The Postal Service is aware of the issues in Greensboro, a spokesman said, and is working to fix the issues, which were made worse by the pandemic and an increase in mail volume.
“The 640,000 employees of the U.S Postal Service across the nation are proud to provide an essential service to our customers during the pandemic and to meet unprecedented challenges of this extraordinary year," Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, said. "We have taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic as we approach our busiest weeks, including hiring seasonal employees and allocating employees to facilities that need additional resources. There has already been progress at the Greensboro P&DC and we are confident that our processing and delivery will return to normal levels quickly. As we do each year, the Postal Service reminds customers to send mail and packages early to avoid glitches. For additional holiday information and resources, including mailing deadlines and packaging tips, check out the USPS holiday newsroom. We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays."
The holiday newsroom can be found at about.usps.com/holidaynews.
Q: How long will the city be working on the streets in Old Salem?
B.C.
Answer: The work should be completed in 2021, a city official said.
Jeff Fansler, the deputy director of transportation for the city, described the scope of the project.
“The work in Old Salem is part of very comprehensive rehabilitation project that includes water and sewer pipe rehab, a new storm water drainage system, new electrical system for streetlights, new trees and tree pits, and the much needed sidewalk repairs," Fansler said. "This project is expected to be complete in 2021 and does include resurfacing to improve the ride quality of the streets within the district.”
Donations needed
The Friends of Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, is seeking donations of books and other items for their ongoing Lobby Book Sale area and 2021 BIG Book Sales. All donations benefit the Central Library Collections and various programs, such as the Children’s and Teen’s Summer Reading Programs and the Junior Library Guild Subscriptions. The group needs gently used books, DVDs, CDs and other media in good condition. Of special interest are history and military books, biographies, literary classics, North Carolina and regional titles, children’s books, academic books and current text books. Donations are tax deductible and receipts are provided upon request. Books may be dropped off in bags or boxes at the first floor information desk Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information, larger donations and special collections email FriendsofCentralLibrary@gmail.com or call 336-327-7888 or 336-761-0736.
COVID-19 testing
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health will have free COVID-19 testing from noon to 3 p.m. today at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Enter through Gate 9. Other local testing events can be found at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
.
SAM’s 5 favorite questions of 2020
Although there have been several Playboy photoshoots in Winston-Salem for the magazine’s “Girls of the ACC” edition, this photoshoot was for a…
HOAs, for the most part, are not known for having a sense of humor or whimsy. This reader was concerned that in light of the pandemic their HO…
This reader wondered what had happened to straight ticket voting in North Carolina, not realizing it had not been available since Jan. 1, 2014.
Having been an adult college student, I appreciated the opportunity to let people who are interested in going back to college find out how it’…
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.