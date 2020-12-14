Ask SAM: Why is my mail delivery slow?

Q: What is going on with the postal service in Greensboro? Service has always been slow, but for the past few weeks, it has slowed to a crawl. I subscribe to USA Today, which has to be delivered in my area by mail. I have not received a copy in over two weeks. I was still getting political mail as of Nov. 23. I received a proxy notice for a business meeting which was held 10 days prior. Magazines are arriving 10-15 days late, if at all.

“The 640,000 employees of the U.S Postal Service across the nation are proud to provide an essential service to our customers during the pandemic and to meet unprecedented challenges of this extraordinary year," Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, said. "We have taken steps to address issues caused by the pandemic as we approach our busiest weeks, including hiring seasonal employees and allocating employees to facilities that need additional resources. There has already been progress at the Greensboro P&DC and we are confident that our processing and delivery will return to normal levels quickly. As we do each year, the Postal Service reminds customers to send mail and packages early to avoid glitches. For additional holiday information and resources, including mailing deadlines and packaging tips, check out the USPS holiday newsroom. We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays."