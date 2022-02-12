Ask SAM: Why is St. Valentine associated with romance?

Fox News recently asked expert foodies to offer up some at-home dinner ideas for Valentine's Day that are sure to wow your better half. Cara Campbell of The Gourmet Bon Vivant suggests...

SAM is running these answers a day earlier than the actual Valentine's Day to help out any stragglers who may need a reminder to get a card or gift for their sweetheart.

Q: Who was the St. Valentine, anyhow, and why was a saint so interested in romance?

— G.L.

Answer: According to tradition, St. Valentine (or Valentinus) was a Roman priest who, sometime around A.D. 270, was jailed and sentenced to be executed for secretly performing Christian wedding ceremonies in violation of an edict from Emperor Claudius II. According to one legend, while waiting in jail for his sentence to be carried out, he restored the sight of his jailer's blind daughter. He wrote a farewell note to her signed "From Your Valentine" the night before his execution.

In the 5th century, the Catholic Church gave Valentine his own day as a way of replacing an ancient Roman fertility festival known as Lupercalia, according to "Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things" by Charles Panati.

"Determined to put an end to this 800-year-old practice, the early church fathers sought a lovers' saint," according to Panati. "They found a likely candidate in Valentine."