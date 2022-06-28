Ask SAM: Why is the Chick-fil-A in Kernersville closed?

Q: Why is the Chick-fil-A in Kernersville closed? When will it reopen?

D.R.

Answer: According to the Chick-fil-A website, the store at 1110 S. Main St. is closed for remodeling.

However, a new Chick-fil-A, at 1331 Glenn Center Drive, is scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to its Facebook page.

Q: How many U.S. presidents have been able to speak languages other than English?

R.B.

Answer: According to Babbel.com there are 11 presidents who spoke languages other than English.

Five of the first six presidents spoke more than English.

• John Adams, 1797-1801, learned to speak French fluently when he went to France as a negotiator.

• Thomas Jefferson, 1801-1809, was fluent in Spanish and spoke a little French.

• James Madison, 1809-1817, was proficient in written Greek and Latin.

• James Monroe, 1817-1825 was fluent in French, which came in handy when he was named minister to France and helped negotiate the Louisiana Purchase in 1803.

• John Quincy Adams, 1825-1829, while in France with his father, John Adams, he went to European schools and studied other languages. He learned and was fluent in French, German, and Dutch.

• Martin van Buren, 1837-1841, was the only president for whom English was a second language. Van Buren was born in Kinderhook, New York, a village of Dutch settlers and grew up speaking Dutch.

• Theodore Roosevelt, 1901-1909, could speak conversational French and German. He could read French, German, and Italian.

• Herbert Hoover, 1929-1933, Hoover and his wife, Lou, learned Mandarin Chinese. They also translated a 16th century Latin manuscript into English over several years.

• Franklin Roosevelt, 1933-1945, learned French and German from his French, German, and Swiss governesses. His family traveled to Europe for several summers where he continued practicing the languages.

• Jimmy Carter, 1977-1981, studied Spanish while a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy. He has continued to practice it throughout his life.

• Bill Clinton, 1993-2001, studied German while a student at Georgetown University. He became proficient in it and included German at a 1994 speech at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Q: The Journal ran a story last week that mentioned the Kernersville Reptile Zoo and Medical Center. What kind of medical center is this?

N.S.

Answer: Cristina Griffin, a spokeswoman for the center, told us what they do.

“We are a medical rehabilitation center for reptiles. Basically this means that we are capable of helping sick and injured reptiles.

"For example: Helping sick or injured reptiles like box turtles or pond turtles that have been hit by vehicles that are brought to us from the wild.”

Q: Is it OK to put my paper and bottles/cans in the same bin? I only have one recycle bin.

D.D.

Answer: Yes, you can put all your recyclables in one bin. According to the City of Winston-Salem recycling guidelines, put all items to be recycled, including glass, paper, plastic, steel and aluminum in the recycling bin and place at the curb by 6 a.m. on your recycling day.

Thank you

“I’d like to thank the anonymous donor who paid for our lunch at 801 Restaurant in Advance on Sunday. What a lovely gesture. We’ll remember this kindness and will try to return the favor to someone else soon.” L.B.

