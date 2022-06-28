 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ask SAM: Why is the Chick-fil-A in Kernersville closed?

  • 0

Q: Why is the Chick-fil-A in Kernersville closed? When will it reopen?

D.R.

Answer: According to the Chick-fil-A website, the store at 1110 S. Main St. is closed for remodeling.

However, a new Chick-fil-A, at 1331 Glenn Center Drive, is scheduled to open at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to its Facebook page.

Capitol Riot Investigation

Q: How many U.S. presidents have been able to speak languages other than English?

R.B.

Answer: According to Babbel.com there are 11 presidents who spoke languages other than English.

Five of the first six presidents spoke more than English.

• John Adams, 1797-1801, learned to speak French fluently when he went to France as a negotiator.

• Thomas Jefferson, 1801-1809, was fluent in Spanish and spoke a little French.

People are also reading…

• James Madison, 1809-1817, was proficient in written Greek and Latin.

• James Monroe, 1817-1825 was fluent in French, which came in handy when he was named minister to France and helped negotiate the Louisiana Purchase in 1803.

• John Quincy Adams, 1825-1829, while in France with his father, John Adams, he went to European schools and studied other languages. He learned and was fluent in French, German, and Dutch.

• Martin van Buren, 1837-1841, was the only president for whom English was a second language. Van Buren was born in Kinderhook, New York, a village of Dutch settlers and grew up speaking Dutch.

• Theodore Roosevelt, 1901-1909, could speak conversational French and German. He could read French, German, and Italian.

• Herbert Hoover, 1929-1933, Hoover and his wife, Lou, learned Mandarin Chinese. They also translated a 16th century Latin manuscript into English over several years.

• Franklin Roosevelt, 1933-1945, learned French and German from his French, German, and Swiss governesses. His family traveled to Europe for several summers where he continued practicing the languages.

• Jimmy Carter, 1977-1981, studied Spanish while a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy. He has continued to practice it throughout his life.

• Bill Clinton, 1993-2001, studied German while a student at Georgetown University. He became proficient in it and included German at a 1994 speech at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

Kernersville Reptile Zoo--Snakes

Black rat snakes, like this one seen at the Kernersville Reptile Zoo, are not venomous.

Q: The Journal ran a story last week that mentioned the Kernersville Reptile Zoo and Medical Center. What kind of medical center is this?

N.S.

Answer: Cristina Griffin, a spokeswoman for the center, told us what they do.

“We are a medical rehabilitation center for reptiles. Basically this means that we are capable of helping sick and injured reptiles.

"For example: Helping sick or injured reptiles like box turtles or pond turtles that have been hit by vehicles that are brought to us from the wild.”

WSSU student honored for improving recycling on campus (copy)

Q: Is it OK to put my paper and bottles/cans in the same bin? I only have one recycle bin.

D.D.

Answer: Yes, you can put all your recyclables in one bin. According to the City of Winston-Salem recycling guidelines, put all items to be recycled, including glass, paper, plastic, steel and aluminum in the recycling bin and place at the curb by 6 a.m. on your recycling day.

Thank you

“I’d like to thank the anonymous donor who paid for our lunch at 801 Restaurant in Advance on Sunday. What a lovely gesture. We’ll remember this kindness and will try to return the favor to someone else soon.” L.B.

+3 
Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mortgage companies address discrimination and access to home ownership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert